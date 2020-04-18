Coronavirus outbreak: Only 12 new cases in Mumbai, toll reaches 202 in state

Across Maharashtra 331 people have been discharged while over 80,000 are under quarantine. A containment zone has been declared in Parbhani district after a 21-year-old tested positive. (Representational Image) Across Maharashtra 331 people have been discharged while over 80,000 are under quarantine. A containment zone has been declared in Parbhani district after a 21-year-old tested positive. (Representational Image)

Mumbai recorded a further drop in coronavirus cases, five days after modifying its testing guidelines. On Friday only 12 new cases were recorded, state officials said. From April 14, when it recorded 204 cases, Mumbai has recorded a 94 per cent decline in new cases till now after stopping testing of asymptomatic people.

Total cases have touched 2,085 in Mumbai; across Maharashtra 3,320 cases have been recorded. Eight deaths were recorded in Maharashtra taking the death toll to 202.

The decline has been attributed to a shift in testing policy. BMC is now home quarantining all high risk people who have no symptoms and avoiding testing them. At least, 57,700 high and low risk contacts of confirmed cases have been asked to stay at home under a 14-day quarantine.

On Thursday, 3,713 people were advised home quarantine, this included all asymptomatic high risk contacts of 107 people who tested positive on Thursday. Maximum of those quarantined are in Andheri West (K-West ward), followed by Dadar-Worli area (G-north) and Malad West (P-north). While Maharashtra government officially recorded only 12 new cases in Mumbai, BMC has recorded 77 cases. Officials said the discrepancy was due to difference in figures compiled from public and private laboratories.

Five people passed away in Mumbai due to COVID-19, of them two had no symptoms. Three people died in Pune.

A 61-year-old man, admitted on April 9, passed away in KEM hospital on Thursday. Doctors said he suffered from age-related problems that were further aggravated by COVID-19. Another 51-year-old man with no comorbidity died in Kasturba hospital on Friday, three days after getting hospitalised.

In Sion hospital, a man, aged 58, and a woman, aged 56, passed away. Both had hypertension. The man was admitted on April 13 and died on Thursday. The woman was admitted on April 14 and died a day later. Another 40-year-old man died in Babasaheb Ambedkar Kandivali Shatabdi hospital on Wednesday after getting treatment for a day in hospital.

BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said the civic body is mulling opening entertainment avenues like theatres in the city by mid-May to provide a breather to citizens who have been under a lockdown since a month.

In Pune, three deaths due to coronavirus were recorded at Sassoon General Hospital by Friday evening, taking the toll to 50. The district reported 68 new cases Friday and now has a total of 565 COVID-19 patients.

Across the state 331 people have been discharged while over 80,000 are under quarantine. A containment zone has been declared in Parbhani district after a 21-year-old tested positive.

