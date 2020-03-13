Coronavirus outbreak: Initial focus on bringing back pilgrims from Iran, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Describing the coronavirus outbreak as a matter of “great concern”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that the government’s initial focus was on bringing back Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran.

The minister, who was making a statement on the issue, told the House that over 6,000 Indian nationals were stuck in various provinces of Iran. They included about 1,100 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Maharashtra. There were also around 300 students, primarily from Jammu and Kashmir, around 1,000 fishermen from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, and others who were living in Iran to pursue their livelihood and religious studies.

The minister said given the pressure on Iran’s own resources, a team of six Indian health officials has been deputed to Iran to set up testing and sampling facilities there. The first batch of 108 samples was received in India on March 7. They tested negative, and these people were brought back to India on March 10.

Jaishankar also informed the House that the 1,000 Indian fishermen who were stranded in Iran were located in a region which was not affected by the virus.

“The House will surely appreciate that few other nations have done what we have with respect to Covid-19,” he said.

Besides taking steps to check the spread of the virus in the country, the government had ensured that e-visas and visa on arrival were temporarily suspended in certain cases.

Precautionary measures were also being taken on all land borders as well as air and sea entry points. “As a country whose citizens are spread across the world, this is matter of great concern for us. But we have to act responsibly and soberly to address the situation and not create panic,” he said.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, speaking on the same issue, called upon MPs to spread awareness about coronavirus in their respective constituencies.

The minister said steps were being taken to track people who were affected. About 35,000 people were engaged in community surveillance. “There should be no misconception that there is a lapse in screening,” he said.

