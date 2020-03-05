Coronavirus outbreak: Nine under quarantine in Maharashtra

The Indian Medical Association has extended support of its 212 branches to screen, diagnose and treat suspected cases. (File Photo) The Indian Medical Association has extended support of its 212 branches to screen, diagnose and treat suspected cases. (File Photo)

Nine people in Maharashtra are under quarantine after having arrived from coronavirus-affected countries, officials said on Wednesday. Of the nine, seven have been quarantined in Mumbai and one person each has been quarantined in Nashik and Nanded, they said. Their reports are awaited from the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Until Wednesday, 66,977 people had been screened at airports and ports in the state. Of them, 676 people who arrived in 30 ships have been screened at ports of Mumbai. The rest who came on 563 flights have been screened using thermal scanners at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. So far, 454 people who have a travel history to affected regions remain in daily contact with local health officials and 293 have been observed for 14 days with no sign of infection.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday asked people to avoid wearing masks as no confirmed cases have been diagnosed. “The state government has taken all precautionary measures… The cyber cell has been directed to file offences against people spreading false messages on social media,” Tope said during a discussion in the Legislative Council.

Tope said people should use handkerchiefs instead of masks to protect themselves.

The Indian Medical Association has extended support of its 212 branches to screen, diagnose and treat suspected cases.

