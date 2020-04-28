Coronavirus outbreak: Nagpur civic body shifts over 1,200 persons to institutional quarantine

Nagpur has a total tally of 131 positive cases, including some from outside the NMC limits, with only one death reported so far. (Representational) Nagpur has a total tally of 131 positive cases, including some from outside the NMC limits, with only one death reported so far. (Representational)

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) shifted more than 1,200 persons, including women and children, from a COVID-19 hotspot in the city to an institutional quarantine.

The operation in Satranjipura area in east Nagpur was started late on Monday night and went on till Tuesday morning. The area has been the focal point for civic and police administration ever since the first coronavirus-related death was reported there on April 5. The deceased, a 68-year-old man with several comorbidities, had no travel history and was later found to have come in contact with the friend of one of his sons-in-law, who had links with the Tablighi event in Delhi. Since then, the number of cases in the NMC area has gone up to 80.

Sources said there was no resistance from the people in the area.

“We haven’t been getting enough reliable information from local residents. We found that over 200 people had hidden information about their contact with COVID-19 patients. Some had even hidden their families in other areas. Though we had sealed the area, we were getting positive cases from there every day. So, in the larger interest, we decided to shift everyone in the locality,” said Tukaram Mundhe, commissioner, NMC. “We have evacuated all people from around 280 houses and have shifted them to an institutional quarantine,” he added.

Earlier, East Nagpur BJP MLA Krishna Khopde had demanded the the deployment of Army in the area.

Nagpur has a total tally of 131 positive cases, including some from outside the NMC limits, with only one death reported so far. Over 1, 600 people are in institutional quarantine. The tally of discharged persons stands at 36.

Besides Satranjipura, Nagpur has 10 more containment zones, including Mominpura, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and Shanti Nagar.

