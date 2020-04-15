Coronavirus outbreak: More random tests in over 35 Noida, Ghaziabad hotspots

The random sampling will be carried out in hotspots and adjacent areas irrespective of residents’ prior travel history or exposure to positive patients, said an official. (Representational Image) The random sampling will be carried out in hotspots and adjacent areas irrespective of residents’ prior travel history or exposure to positive patients, said an official. (Representational Image)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to step up random sampling in over 35 hotspots of Noida and Ghaziabad to check the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

While no new cases were reported in Ghaziabad district on Tuesday — the total stood at 27 — Noida saw its highest single-day spike, reporting 16 cases. Eighty-four positive COVID-19 cases have been detected in the district till now.

Authorities in Noida sealed a housing society in Sector 93 A, a colony in Sector 62, B Block of Sector 50, and 14th Avenue in Gaur City in Greater Noida till May 3 to prevent the disease from spreading.

The random sampling will be carried out in hotspots and adjacent areas irrespective of residents’ prior travel history or exposure to positive patients, said an official.

“There are cases that have been reported from JJ clusters in Sector 5 and 8 apart from villages in Greater Noida,” said Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) District Magistrate Suhas LY.

“We have observed that these areas do not have dedicated RWAs. Several three-member teams will go around the area to spread awareness and random sampling will be conducted in the particular hotspots to further identify cases and take necessary steps.”

Authorities said they were looking to collect more than 100 samples a day, and examine them in the newly inaugurated antibody testing facility at Government Institute of Medical Science in Greater Noida. Another testing lab in PGI, Sector 30, is set to be operational in the coming days.

In Ghaziabad, 168 samples have been already collected in the last three days through randomised methods. All of them returned negative. More than 200 persons, including administration officials and executives at health facilities, are conducting such tests in 13 hotspots.

“The procedure begins with thermal screening,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Narendra Gupta. “In the hotspots, the medical officials take temperatures of random groups of people and record data. The data is passed on to another team and immediately a mobile team takes the person to a testing facility and a sample is taken. The word random doesn’t mean that any person is picked up for testing. Only if a symptom or temperature is recorded, the samples will be taken.”

The teams are collecting between 30 to 40 randomised samples daily in areas such as Masuri and Kaushambi.

