Coronavirus outbreak: 124 evacuees discharged from Manesar quarantine facility after testing negative

The evacuees were among the nearly 2,700 passengers who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship from early February. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) The evacuees were among the nearly 2,700 passengers who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship from early February. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Two weeks after 124 people were evacuated from a cruise ship off the Japanese coast and brought back to India, where they were quarantined at the facility set up by the Indian army in Manesar, all the evacuees were discharged from the facility Friday morning, with their quarantine coming to an end.

“The 124 people who had been evacuated from the cruise ship in Japan have tested negative after 14 days of their isolation, so they have been discharged,” confirmed army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand.

The evacuees, who included 119 Indian citizens as well as five people from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, and Peru, were among the nearly 2,700 passengers who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship from early February, after an 80-year-old passenger who disembarked at Hong Kong tested positive for coronavirus.

They had been flown back from Japan by an Air India flight on February 27, and had been quarantined ever since.

With the evacuees having been discharged, the quarantine facility in Manesar now houses the 83 people who were admitted there on Wednesday, after being evacuated from Italy.

These include nine foreigners of Indian origin, 16 children, and one infant. Their samples, officials said, have been sent for testing, with the results expected in the evening.

