Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra to stamp international passengers who need home isolation

A case in Nagpur had emerged where an isolated patient fled the hospital facility and had to be traced using police. In Mumbai too civic officials said they are trying hard to counsel international travellers to remain at home. (File) A case in Nagpur had emerged where an isolated patient fled the hospital facility and had to be traced using police. In Mumbai too civic officials said they are trying hard to counsel international travellers to remain at home. (File)

As Maharashtra government is taking drastic measures to control the spread of coronavirus, the health department is planning to stamp arriving international passengers, who need home isolation, on their hands.

Officials said they proposed this to the state government and the chief minister as the only measure to confirm home isolation.

“We are noticing that home quarantine is not being followed despite government advisories and visits by health workers. To stop community transmission, it is necessary to bring such people to public notice,” a senior state official said.

When contacted, state health minister Rajesh Tope said, “We will stamp on all international passengers flying to Maharashtra. Two lines stating they need quarantine till a specific date will be stamped. If they step out, people will notice the stamp and caution them.”

Several people, who have to follow 14 day home isolation as a precaution against community transmission said they find it hard to follow two week quarantine. Covid-19 takes maximum 14 days for symptoms to emerge, as per WHO after this window emergence of symptoms is negligible.

