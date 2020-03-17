Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra government mulls lockdown in Pune, Pimpri

“In Mumbai, especially, if local train services are stopped, it will help in stopping the spread of the virus. Thousands of people travel by trains in Mumbai daily,” Chavan said. “In Mumbai, especially, if local train services are stopped, it will help in stopping the spread of the virus. Thousands of people travel by trains in Mumbai daily,” Chavan said.

The state government is contemplating putting Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, which have the highest number of cases so far, under lockdown, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said.

“I spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday about the proactive steps that need to be taken to stop coronavirus from spreading. The government might soon make a decision in this connection as it was already planning to move faster,” said Chavan on Monday.

Chavan said he believed that Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Mumbai should be under lockdown. “In Mumbai, especially, if local train services are stopped, it will help in stopping the spread of the virus. Thousands of people travel by trains in Mumbai daily. In Pune, too, since several cases have emerged, there is a need to take a decision to lock down the city for sometime. Pune bus and local train services can be stopped,” he said.

Chavan also said though the lockdown will hit the state financially, it was nothing as compared to human lives. “From the reports that have emerged from countries like China, it seems that a lockdown has helped in a massive way in controlling the situation,” he said, adding that swift movement was required as any delay might prove costly.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the discussion in the government was underway about initiating strong steps to tackle the coronavirus spread. “In Wuhan city of China, the coronavirus was controlled after the city was put on lockdown. Therefore, there is a need for the government to contemplate whether to lockdown Pune to control the spread,” he said. Raut added that the next 30 days were crucial in controlling the virus. “If it is not controlled now, then it will spread like an epidemic and will be difficult to control. The government should take strong steps to control the the virus from spreading,” he added.

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “We have already taken a number of steps, including the imposition of Section 144, which will help in social distancing.” The collector said discussions were underway at the topmost level about imposing a lockdown. “My information is that discussions are underway at the highest level about imposing lockdown in Pune,” he said.

Ram said if any educational institutions, malls, multiplexes were found to be flouting directives, the administration will not hesitate in registering cases.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said his administration had apprised the government of the situation and steps taken to stop the spread of the virus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.