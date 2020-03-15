Coronavirus outbreak: Lucknow resident tests positive, 12th case in UP

According to a bulletin issued by the state Directorate of Health Services, 3,722 travelers from the 105 coronavirus affected countries have been identified till Saturday and tracked by district surveillance units. (PTI photo) According to a bulletin issued by the state Directorate of Health Services, 3,722 travelers from the 105 coronavirus affected countries have been identified till Saturday and tracked by district surveillance units. (PTI photo)

One more person from Lucknow tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on Saturday, taking the total count to 12 in Uttar Pradesh. Of the 12 patients, seven are from Agra, two each from Ghaziabad and Lucknow, and one from Noida.

Another patient in Agra is under isolation as tests have found high viral load in her body.

State Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agarwal said the latest patient is a contact case of Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar woman who returned from Canada on March 8, and was found positive. “A cluster containment plan has been developed for both cases in an area of 1-km perimeter around each house. A total of 134 teams from Chief Medical Officer’s (CMO) office will start working in these areas to sensitise public abut preventive measures,” he said. On the Agra case, he said though the viral load in the woman has been found to be high, they do not have an official confirmation on her being infected with the disease.

According to a bulletin issued by the state Directorate of Health Services, 3,722 travelers from the 105 coronavirus affected countries have been identified till Saturday and tracked by district surveillance units. They have been placed under surveillance. Moreover, 1,051 of these travellers are under home isolation; 14 admitted to different health facilities; 1,208 contacts of various positive cases at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Agra are reported to be in fine health.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the novel coronavirus as epidemic affecting 105 countries… In this context, the Uttar Pradesh government has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the disease. In the state, 2,105 travellers have completed 28 days of observation after coming back from China. The state has cross-notified 552 travellers to other states within India, and details of 26 travellers have been shared with concerned authorities for international cross-notification,” read the bulletin.

Directorate officials added that quarantine facilities have been made fully operational at Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, and that the state is geared up to admit any traveller who needs institutional quarantine.

The state Department of Health and Family Welfare has also issued an appeal to all citizens of the state or foreign guests who have returned from South Korea, Italy, or Iran on or after February 22 to call state helpline number 18001805145 or contact district CMOs.

It has been made clear that travellers may be quarantined for a period of up to 14 days on their return to India.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Legal Metrology (Weights & Measures) has issued direction to all their divisional nodal officials to make sure that sanitisers, handwash and N-95 masks are not sold at a price higher than their maximum retail price (MRP) as it violates the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rule, 2011.

