Saturday, March 07, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: PM Modi to review impact in India as cases rise to 31

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: The outbreak has killed more than 3,400 people and over 100,000 lakh people have been infected worldwide. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 7, 2020 9:06:34 am
Delhi schools closed: All primary schools shut as coronavirus spreads 31 March 2020 _ Express Photo By Amit Mehra 06 March 2020

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday conduct a review meeting to study the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in India, a day after the number of confirmed cases rose to 31.

“Today, coronavirus is a major challenge that the world is facing. Financial institutions have called it a major challenge for the world economy. We have to meet this challenge together,” the Prime Minister had said at the ET Global Business Summit in New Delhi on Friday.

A Delhi man with travel history to Thailand and Malaysia tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the number of people who have contracted the disease in the national capital to three. Delhi’s department of health has traced over 200 contacts of the three cases; at least 74 are from Delhi and 137 from other states.

Meanwhile, 21 people aboard a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, US officials said. South Korea has reported 174 additional coronavirus cases, taking the national tally to 6,767, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The outbreak has killed more than 3,400 people and over 100,000 lakh people have been infected worldwide.  The virus has emerged in more than 90 countries, with seven countries reporting their first cases on Friday.

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the world including India, China and South Korea

    09:06 (IST)07 Mar 2020
    South Korea reports 174 new Coronavirus cases

    South Korea on Saturday reported 174 additional coronavirus cases as of late Friday, taking the national tally to 6,767, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The death toll remained unchanged at 44 from late Friday, the KCDC added.
    The death toll remained unchanged at 44 from late Friday, the KCDC added.  

    09:03 (IST)07 Mar 2020

    Hi, welcome to our LIVE blog. Follow the latest updates on Coronavirus spread across the world, including India, China and South Korea. 

     

    A man wearing a mask walks away from the entrance of the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The facility has been tied to several confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

    Japan on Friday lodged a strong protest with India over its decision to cancel all e-visas to Japanese nationals in view of coronavirus cases. It issued a demarche to India, seeking review of its decision to cancel e-visas to Japanese nationals along with citizens from several other countries like South Korea, Iran and Italy, sources said.

    India on Tuesday suspended all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan as part of measures to check spread of coronavirus in the country.

    All international passengers irrespective of their nationality are mandated to undergo a universal medical screening, as per the latest advisory. Adequate screening measures have been put in place and nine more airports have been added to the existing 21, bringing the total number to 30 airports where screening of passengers is being carried out.

