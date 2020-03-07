Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: PM Modi to review impact in India as cases rise to 31

Delhi schools closed: All primary schools shut as coronavirus spreads 31 March 2020 _ Express Photo By Amit Mehra 06 March 2020 Delhi schools closed: All primary schools shut as coronavirus spreads 31 March 2020 _ Express Photo By Amit Mehra 06 March 2020

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday conduct a review meeting to study the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in India, a day after the number of confirmed cases rose to 31.

“Today, coronavirus is a major challenge that the world is facing. Financial institutions have called it a major challenge for the world economy. We have to meet this challenge together,” the Prime Minister had said at the ET Global Business Summit in New Delhi on Friday.

A Delhi man with travel history to Thailand and Malaysia tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the number of people who have contracted the disease in the national capital to three. Delhi’s department of health has traced over 200 contacts of the three cases; at least 74 are from Delhi and 137 from other states.

Meanwhile, 21 people aboard a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, US officials said. South Korea has reported 174 additional coronavirus cases, taking the national tally to 6,767, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The outbreak has killed more than 3,400 people and over 100,000 lakh people have been infected worldwide. The virus has emerged in more than 90 countries, with seven countries reporting their first cases on Friday.