Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Another case reported from Kerala; second flight carrying Indians from Wuhan arrives

Screening for coronavirus underway at airports across India. (Express Photo: Abhishek Saha) Screening for coronavirus underway at airports across India. (Express Photo: Abhishek Saha)

Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: Three days after India’s first Coronavirus case reported in Kerala’ Thrissur, a second case has been reported in the state on Sunday. The patient is a student from Wuhan who returned to India on January 24 and has been kept in isolation for monitoring, Union Health Ministry said in a statement. At least 1,793 people are under surveillance at homes across Kerala and 70 have been admitted to isolation wards at hospitals.

Addressing a press conference, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said, “We are very vigilant till the incubation period passes. The best treatment is to be in isolation and get lots of rest. We haven’t got the test result from NiV Pune, but they have indicated that it’s a patient at the Alappuzha Medical College. It’s a possibility that the patient could be positive. So we’re awaiting the test result.”

She also requested those in quarantine in their homes not to step out without completing the 28-day period of incubation of virus. The novel coronavirus has so far claimed 304 lives while 14,380 confirmed cases have been reported in China. The Philippines Sunday reported the first death reported outside China, news agency AFP reported.

Meanwhile, the second Air India flight that had departed for Wuhan — the epicentre of the coronavirus — on Saturday has landed at Delhi airport with 323 more Indian nationals and 7 Maldivians. None from the first batch of 324 Indians flown back from Wuhan have tested positive for the virus.