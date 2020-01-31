Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: WHO declares global emergency; Indians may be evacuated from Wuhan today

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE: Screening for the virus at Agartala airport in Tripura. (Express Photo: Abhishek Saha) Coronavirus outbreak LIVE: Screening for the virus at Agartala airport in Tripura. (Express Photo: Abhishek Saha)

Coronavirus outbreak Live: The World Health Organization (WHO) Thursday declared the coronavirus outbreak, which originated from China’s Hubei province and has been exported to about 20 countries now, as a global health emergency. The death toll in the outbreak has risen to 213, with the number of confirmed cases at 9,692, China’s health authorities confirmed.

Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) is declared in the case of some “serious public health events” that may endanger international public health. Under the International Health Regulations (IHR), a public health emergency is defined as “an extraordinary event” that constitutes “a public health risk to other states through the international spread of disease; and to potentially require a coordinated international response”.

The Indian Embassy in Beijing has alerted Indian nationals in Wuhan that it is tentatively preparing for evacuation this evening. “This flight will carry those Indian nationals who are in and around Wuhan and have conveyed consent for their evacuation. There will be another flight subsequently which will carry those who are from other parts of Hubei Province,” the Indian Embassy said in a message to the Indian community. However, it added that the details “are tentative”.