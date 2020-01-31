Follow Us:
Friday, January 31, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: WHO declares global emergency; Indians may be evacuated from Wuhan today

Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: The death toll in the outbreak in has risen to 213, with the number of confirmed cases at 9,692, China confirmed.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 31, 2020 8:05:20 am
Coronavirus outbreak LIVE: Screening for the virus at Agartala airport in Tripura. (Express Photo: Abhishek Saha)

Coronavirus outbreak Live: The World Health Organization (WHO) Thursday declared the coronavirus outbreak, which originated from China’s Hubei province and has been exported to about 20 countries now, as a global health emergency. The death toll in the outbreak has risen to 213, with the number of confirmed cases at 9,692, China’s health authorities confirmed.

Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) is declared in the case of some “serious public health events” that may endanger international public health. Under the International Health Regulations (IHR), a public health emergency is defined as “an extraordinary event” that constitutes “a public health risk to other states through the international spread of disease; and to potentially require a coordinated international response”.

The Indian Embassy in Beijing has alerted Indian nationals in Wuhan that it is tentatively preparing for evacuation this evening. “This flight will carry those Indian nationals who are in and around Wuhan and have conveyed consent for their evacuation. There will be another flight subsequently which will carry those who are from other parts of Hubei Province,” the Indian Embassy said in a message to the Indian community. However, it added that the details “are tentative”.

Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: Death toll rises to 213; Indian Embassy in Beijing alerts Indians about tentative evacuation plan today; WHO declares public emergency. Follow this space for latest news and updates.

    Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Death toll touches 170 in China; GoI plans evacuation of Indians Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: People screened in China. (File Photo)

    The Embassy has drawn up a list of 374 students — till 11pm on Thursday — who will board flight no.1 and will be tentatively evacuated on Friday. However, official communication to students indicated that this will be subject to clearing the medical check-up conducted by Chinese officials.

    Earlier in the day, the first positive case of Novel Coronavirus in India was detected, in Thrissur, Kerala. The patient, a 20-year-old medical student who just came back from Wuhan in China, has been kept in isolation and is stable.

    Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja said they were awaiting the result of one more test, gene sequencing, only after which it could be conclusively stated that she was affected with the virus. Three others who had returned from China are also in isolation wards in Thrissur, the minister said.

