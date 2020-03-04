Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Six samples in Noida test negative, Health Minister to hold meeting today

Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates: The total confirmed cases in India are six and another six are being suspected cases are being monitored in Agra. In China, a total of 80,270 people have been infected, with 49,856 people discharged and 2,981 dead

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi | Updated: March 4, 2020 9:57:14 am
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A lift operator stands inside a dedicated lift for people suspected to be infected with the new coronavirus at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad (AP Photo)

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE News Updates: The samples of the six people who were in contact with the Delhi patient have been tested negative for coronavirus, news agency PTI reported. Stepping up the vigil, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will today hold a meeting with senior officials from Delhi Government to overlook the preparation to tackle the infection. Yesterday, PM Modi had urged citizens not to panic and said that he had conducted “an extensive review regarding preparedness”

The total confirmed cases in India are six, while another six suspected cases are being monitored in Agra. The government has ordered that all international passengers to the country will now have to submit self-declaration forms on arrival. They will have to provide contact details, travel history and possible contact with other people there. India has also suspended all regular visas and e-visas issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan issued on or before March 3 and have not entered India yet.

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc also confirmed that an employee in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus. Earlier two employees in Milan, Italy, had been infected with the virus and were under quarantine.

In South Korea, which is the worst affected country after China, over 5,000 infections and 28 deaths have been reported. South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday cancelled his planned trip to the UAE, Egypt and Turkey in response to COVID-19. In China, a total of 80,270 people have been infected, with 49,856 people discharged and 2,981 dead, according to government figures.

Six confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the world including India, China and South Korea

    09:57 (IST)04 Mar 2020

    Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on coronavirus outbreak. Six confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the world including India, China and South Korea

    Doctors walk past the entrance of an isolation ward where people who returned from China are under observation at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad (AP)

    The virus has now spread to New York, Moscow and Berlin, as well as Latvia, Indonesia, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Jordan and Portugal. Global health officials sought to reassure the public that the virus remains a manageable threat. “Containment is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

    The rapid spread of the coronavirus has raised fears over its impact on the world economy, causing global markets to log their worst losses since the 2008 financial crisis. Many countries have banned arrivals from virus-hit countries and have urged citizens to refrain from travelling there.

    In a review meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, all states were asked to increase quarantine capacity and “augment isolation wards and include facilities of the Labour department, armed forces, paramilitary forces, medical colleges and PSUs within their jurisdiction.”

    The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said that Pradeep Singh Kharola, secretary, MoCA, and Arvind Singh, chairman, Airports Authority of India (AAI), “conducted a video conference with all the airports to review & guide the preparations to take effective steps for preventing the spread of COVID-19”.

    Airports and airlines have been advised to comply with the travel advisory issued for passengers by the Bureau of Immigration, it said.

