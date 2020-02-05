Coronavirus outbreak LIVE UPDATES: China’s death toll soars to 490 as cases breach 24,000

Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: The death toll from novel coronavirus rose to 490 Wednesday while the total confirmed cases were recorded at 24,324, China’s National Health Commission reported. It added that 3,219 patients remained in severe condition. India has evacuated 654 individuals — 647 Indians and seven Maldivians — on two Air India flights from Wuhan till now. It has been decided that passengers entering the country via air will be screened at earmarked aerobridges at seven international airports — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.
Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong met Health Secretary Preeti Sudan Tuesday to discuss the novel coronavirus (nCoV 2019) situation in both countries. Sudan is learnt to have raised with Sun the issue of leave extensions for Indian students studying in China, who had travelled home before the outbreak of the virus.
Highlights
India's biennial auto show that kicks-off this week is set to be dominated by Chinese automakers showcasing cutting-edge electric vehicles and connected cars - but with booths staffed only by Indian employees and representatives. With the death toll from a new coronavirus outbreak in China nearing 500 and cases of the disease spreading across the globe, organisers of the show are reassuring visitors that officials arriving from China will not be in attendance. "There will be no visitors or delegations from China at the Motor Show 2020," Rajan Wadhera, president of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) - which is organising the show - said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Britain on Tuesday urged all of its citizens in China to leave the country because of the outbreak of a respiratory illness from a new virus, while Belgium became the latest nation to announce a confirmed case. An updated advisory issued by the U.K. Foreign Office said that while commercial flights remained available from most of mainland China, travel restrictions introduced by the Chinese government to contain the epidemic meant "it may become harder to access departure options over the coming weeks.
“If you're in China and able to leave, you should do so,” the advisory said. France also issued an advisory, warning against any non-essential travel to China and suggesting that French citizens who were already there return home. (AP)
Ten people on board a cruise liner docked in the Japanese port of Yokohama have tested positive for coronavirus, Japan's health minister said on Wednesday, a figure that could rise as medical screening of thousands of patients and crew continued. The 10 confirmed cases were among 31 results from 273 people tested so far, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a news conference on Wednesday morning.
There are around 3,700 passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Corp ship. It was not immediately clear how many people had been screened and how many would undergo testing for the virus. (Reuters)
Tokyo Olympics organizers on Wednesday said they are increasingly concerned about the disruption the fast-spreading virus in China is causing ahead of the games, which open in just under six months. Chief Executive Officer Toshiro Muto sounded a grave note speaking at a meeting with officials of the International Paralympic Committee.
``I am seriously worried that the spread of the infectious disease could throw cold water on the momentum toward the games,`` Muto said, speaking in Japanese. ``I hope that it will be stamped out as soon as possible.'' (AP)
The lockdown in China to control the outbreak has the potential to disrupt global supply chains of various essential products and consumer goods. If the situation does not improve soon, several industries in India and, ultimately, its citizens, could be impacted. Major hubs for bulk drug exports are located far from Wuhan, but some industry executives said they were “closely” monitoring the situation as their imports from these hubs too have been impacted due to the extension of the Lunar New Year holidays. Read more here
Chinese expatriates in Mumbai, who had travelled to their country to celebrate the Chinese New Year, are now stuck with no clarity on when they can return to India.
Amid rising fear of coronavirus outbreak, while multiple airlines have suspended flight operations to China, India had, on February 2, suspended e-visas issued since January 15 to Chinese nationals and foreigners who reside in China. India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks. Read more
District authorities in Punjab’s Faridkot had to seek the help of local police to make a 38-year-old man with coronavirus-like symptoms get admitted in the isolation ward of a government hospital, officials said Tuesday. The Kotakpura resident had come from Canada via China and had spent nine hours at the Shanghai airport before returning to India. Though he went through relevant checks at the Delhi airport, district authorities said he had called on the helpline number on Monday and said he was feeling feverish and had a cough. READ MORE
Two students, who had come from Wuhan and were under home quarantine here, have slipped out of the country and gone to Saudi Arabia, disregarding the directions of the health authorities to refrain from travelling during the incubation period of the novel coronavirus.
Kozhikode District Medical Officer Dr V Jayasree said the two students had reached Kerala on January 15. While they did not have any symptoms of the infection, they had been quarantined. They left the country two days ago. READ MORE
The evacuation over the weekend of 654 individuals — 647 Indians and seven Maldivians — on two Air India flights from Wuhan, ground zero of the novel coronavirus outbreak, marked the culmination of a complex 96-hour operation mounted by New Delhi that involved engaging with Beijing at multiple levels. Besides the obvious health risks, there were logistic challenges to be overcome and diplomatic sensitivities to be negotiated. READ MORE