Coronavirus outbreak LIVE UPDATES: China’s death toll soars to 490 as cases breach 24,000

Workers set up infrastructure at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center to convert it into a makeshift hospital to receive patients infected with the new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo: Reuters) Workers set up infrastructure at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center to convert it into a makeshift hospital to receive patients infected with the new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo: Reuters)

Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: The death toll from novel coronavirus rose to 490 Wednesday while the total confirmed cases were recorded at 24,324, China’s National Health Commission reported. It added that 3,219 patients remained in severe condition. India has evacuated 654 individuals — 647 Indians and seven Maldivians — on two Air India flights from Wuhan till now. It has been decided that passengers entering the country via air will be screened at earmarked aerobridges at seven international airports — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong met Health Secretary Preeti Sudan Tuesday to discuss the novel coronavirus (nCoV 2019) situation in both countries. Sudan is learnt to have raised with Sun the issue of leave extensions for Indian students studying in China, who had travelled home before the outbreak of the virus.

Separately, two Kerala students, who had come to India from Wuhan and were under quarantine, have slipped out of the country and gone to Saudi Arabia, disregarding directions of health authorities to refrain from travelling during the incubation period of the novel coronavirus.