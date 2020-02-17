Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE updates: 14 US evacuees from Japan ship test positive; death toll in China reaches 1,770

Medical workers provide treatment to a new coronavirus patient at a hospital in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Chinese authorities on Monday reported a slight upturn in new virus cases and hundred more deaths for a total of thousands since the outbreak began two months ago. (Photo: AP) Medical workers provide treatment to a new coronavirus patient at a hospital in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Chinese authorities on Monday reported a slight upturn in new virus cases and hundred more deaths for a total of thousands since the outbreak began two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE updates: Fourteen of the US citizens who were evacuated from a cruise ship off Japan and flown home on Monday tested positive for the new coronavirus COVID19, news agency AFP reported on Monday. Meanwhile, two Indian nationals on a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19, and are in hospital for treatment and quarantine, the Indian Embassy said Sunday. Last week, three other Indians on the ship Diamond Princess had tested positive for the virus.

The Chinese authorities on Monday reported 105 more deaths in Coronavirus cases taking the death toll to 1,770, while 10,844 people have recovered from COVID-19. The update came after China’s official media published the speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping in which he indicated that he had led the response to the outbreak from early in the crisis. While the reports were an apparent attempt to show that the Communist Party leadership acted decisively from the start, it also drew criticism over why an alert was not issued to the public sooner.