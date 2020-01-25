Coronavirus outbreak LIVE UPDATES: Seven Indians under observation in Kerala

Follow Us:
Saturday, January 25, 2020
Live now

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi | Published: January 25, 2020 9:14:04 am
At least seven Indians have been kept under observation in Kerala to check for possible exposure to the deadly novel coronavirus which has claimed 41 lives in China. Kerala health ministry officials said the seven, who returned from China, showed mild symptoms of fever, cough and sore throat, reported news agency PTI. Among the seven, two are in Kochi and three are in Thrissur, Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta respectively.

Apart from this, at least 73 people have been reportedly kept under medical surveillance at their homes in Kerala.

Four Indians — two in Mumbai and one each in Bengaluru and Hyderabad — tested negative for the virus on Friday. With over 20,000 passengers returning from China and Hong Kong this month, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi set up an isolation ward and kept beds ready for providing treatment to any suspected case.

More than 1,300 people have been infected by coronavirus globally, including in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal, France and the US.

Live Blog

Highlights

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday declared the virus an "emergency in China", but stopped short of declaring it a global health emergency. It asked all countries to be prepared for containment, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation and case management, contact tracing and prevention of onward spread of 2019-nCoV infection, and to share full data with WHO.

    The newly-identified coronavirus has created alarm because there are still many unknowns surrounding it, such as how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. It can cause pneumonia, which has been deadly in some cases. Symptoms include fever, difficulty breathing and coughing. At present, there is no cure for the virus which has pneumonia-like symptoms and is contagious among humans.

