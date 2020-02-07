Follow Us:
Friday, February 07, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: Another 41 on Japan cruise test positive

Coronavirus outbreak Latest News Updates: The official death toll due to Coronavirus has climbed to 636, while the total number of confirmed cases crossed 31,000 in China. The outbreak has triggered panic across the globe, with over 200 cases reported overseas. Follow LIVE updates here

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 7, 2020 9:25:11 am
Yokohama: Medical workers in protective suits lead a passenger tested positive for a new coronavirus from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Yokohama Port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo (AP)

Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: Forty one more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus on board the quarantined cruise ship in Japan, bringing the total number of cases on the vessel to 61. The drastic jump in infected passengers on the cruise vessel comes as the cruise ship was under the two-week quarantine with about 3,700 persons on-board.

The official death toll in the epidemic has climbed to 636, while the total number of confirmed cases crossed 31,000, Chinese health officials said on Friday. The outbreak has triggered panic across the globe, with over 200 cases reported overseas. So far, the vast majority of deaths have been in Hubei, though the Philippines and Hong Kong have reported a death each. In India, three confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in Kerala.

On Thursday, China vehemently denied a Taiwan media report that Beijing is under-reporting the death toll and infected cases from the virus outbreak. Tencent, which runs popular social media App WeChat, over the weekend seems to have “inadvertently released what is potentially the actual number of infections and deaths, which were astronomically higher than the official figures,” Taiwan News reported. “The Tencent webpage showed confirmed cases of the Wuhan virus in China as standing at 154,023, ten times the official figure at the time… Most ominously, the death toll listed was 24,589, vastly higher than the 300 officially listed that day,” the report claimed.

Live Blog

Over 600 deaths have been reported due to outbreak of Coronavirus in China. Follow the LIVE updates as we track the rescue efforts led by different countries in Wuhan

Highlights

    09:25 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    Two US planes evacuate Americans from Wuhan

    Two evacuation planes carrying US citizens out of Wuhan have left the coronavirus epicenter, according to a State Department spokesperson. The State Department statement did not say how many evacuees were on the flights or where in the United States they were headed.

    09:20 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    Japan PM Abe orders govt to take steps to mitigate coronavirus impact on economy

    As the number of confirmed cases in Japan rises to 81 — highest after the epidemic's epicenter China — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered his government to take "all necessary steps" to mitigate the impact of the virus outbreak on the economy, including tapping state budget reserves. The government will compile emergency measures to respond to the impact of the outbreak as early as next week, Abe was quoted as saying by Japan's Jiji news agency. Japan is set to host the 2020 Summer Olympics over July and August. The CEO of the Tokyo Organising Committee has said the outbreak could "throw cold water" on the growing momentum of the Games, news agency Reuters reported

    09:17 (IST)07 Feb 2020

    Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog on coronavirus outbreak. As the official death toll by the epidemic climbs to over 600, we track the latest developments and rescue operations underway in China.  

    French lab scientists in hazmat gear inserting liquid in test tube manipulate potentially infected patient samples at Pasteur Institute in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Scientists at the Pasteur Institute developed and shared a quick test for the new virus that is spreading worldwide, and are using genetic information about the coronavirus to develop a potential vaccine and treatments. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

    Britain, Germany and Italy have announced more cases of the new virus from China, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Europe to 31.

    Japan's fourth chartered flight has returned to Tokyo from Wuhan, the epicenter of a viral outbreak in central China, carrying 198 Japanese evacuees and their Chinese spouses. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Friday that so far nobody was seen having obvious symptoms of the coronavirus infection. He says they will be all screened at a hospital before being sent to a government facility near Tokyo for quarantine. At 86, Japan now has the highest number of cases outside mainland China. On Friday, Japan reported 41 more cases aboard a quarantined cruise ship.

    Art Basel Hong Kong, a major cultural and business event for the city, has been canceled amid the virus outbreak. The annual art fair, which drew more than 80,000 people last year, had been scheduled to take place from March 19 to 21.

    Meanwhile, Li Wenliang, a Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognised died of the virus on Friday, triggering a wave of public mourning and anger on social media. The World Health Organization said on Twitter that it was "deeply saddened" by news of his death.

    Toyota Motor Corp on Friday said production at all of its plants in China would remain suspended through Feb. 16, joining a growing number of automakers facing output stoppages due to supply chain issues as the coronavirus outbreak spreads. The Japanese automaker, which operates 12 vehicle and vehicle components factories in China, said it would extend its production stoppage "after considering various factors, including guidelines from local and region governments, parts supply, and logistics." The decision extends Toyota's initial plans to suspend operations through Sunday, and comes as the threat from the coronavirus crisis closes in on the global auto industry.

