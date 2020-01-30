Follow Us:
Thursday, January 30, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Death toll touches 170 in China; GoI plans evacuation of Indians

Coronavirus outbreak Latest News Updates: The government of India on Wednesday announced plans to operate two flights to evacuate Indian citizens from Hubei and isolate them for 28 days instead of the customary 14-day incubation period.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2020 9:11:29 am
Medical workers take the temperature of passengers after they got off the train in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, January 29, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: China’s novel coronavirus epidemic has claimed at least 170 lives, with 38 fatalities reported from the Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, on Thursday. The Chinese government has confirmed 1,700 new infections, taking the number to 7,711.

The Indian government has announced plans to operate two flights to evacuate Indian citizens from Hubei and isolate them for 28 days, instead of the customary 14-day incubation period, in New Delhi. Health Ministry officials said only those without symptoms of the flu will be airlifted out of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, to minimise the chances of the infection spreading to people who have not been exposed to the virus, such as those facilitating the evacuation.

Meanwhile, India’s largest airline IndiGo decided to suspend its Bengaluru-Hong Kong flight from February 1 and the Delhi-Chengdu flight from February 1 to 20. Air India, as well, announced it would suspend its Delhi-Shanghai flight from January 31 to February 14, and reduce the number of its Delhi-Hong Kong flights to three per day.

Coronavirus outbreak live updates: Death toll rises to 170; India to evacuate its citizens from Hubei in Wuhan; IndiGo, Air India suspend flights to China.

    09:10 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    Coronavirus outbreak: Hong Kong scientist who isolated SARS in 2003 says Wuhan milder

    The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) appears to spread more easily than the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS, but is less severe in terms of the number of deaths, Hong Kong-based Professor Malik Peiris, who played a critical role in identifying SARS in 2003, told The Indian Express. However, the new strain of coronavirus is “more severe” than the 2009 Influenza A (H1N1), he said. Read more...

    09:09 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    Ikea closes all stores in China due to coronavirus outbreak

    Sweden's IKEA has announced that it has temporarily shut down its stores in China in wake of the outbreak of the new coronavirus, reported news agency Reuters. The decision comes after an announcement from the world's biggest furniture retailer on Wednesday that it was closing around half of its stores and cutting short their opening hours.

    09:07 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    Coronavirus in China has added to global uncertainty, says US Fed chairman

    Asian stocks slipped while gold and bonds were in demand on Thursday as worries about the spread of a new virus from China sent investors heading for safety. The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, although bank Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments about a low inflation outlook added to US government bonds’ appeal. Read more...

    09:05 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE blog

    Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE blog. Check this space for the latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak and the preventive measures being taken by the government of India.

    Chinese family wearing face masks walk in a pedestrian crossing in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

    Coronavirus outbreak live updates:

    Around 500 Indians are currently in Hubei province amid an effective lockdown owing to the rapid spread of the virus. In India, 39 people across eight states have so far been isolated, of whom 27 have already tested negative while tests are underway on others. The Health Ministry has revised its advisory, asking Indians to “refrain” from travelling to China.

    In Maharashtra, six persons with the suspected infection have been admitted in Mumbai so far, while three persons have been admitted in Pune and one in Nanded. Of these, at least six cases were found negative for the virus in the preliminary test, while reports in the remaining cases are expected by Thursday.

    Hong Kong-based Professor Malik Peiris, who played a critical role in identifying SARS in 2003, said the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) appears to spread more easily than the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS, but is less severe in terms of the number of deaths. However, the new strain of coronavirus is “more severe” than the 2009 Influenza A (H1N1), he added.

    The AYUSH ministry on Wednesday issued a statement and recommended that homeopathic medicine Arsenicum album 30 could be taken as a “prophylactic [preventive] medicine against possible coronavirus infections”. The ministry has also issued a list of Ayurvedic concoctions for prevention of the virus.

