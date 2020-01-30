Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Death toll touches 170 in China; GoI plans evacuation of Indians

Medical workers take the temperature of passengers after they got off the train in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, January 29, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter) Medical workers take the temperature of passengers after they got off the train in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, January 29, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: China’s novel coronavirus epidemic has claimed at least 170 lives, with 38 fatalities reported from the Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, on Thursday. The Chinese government has confirmed 1,700 new infections, taking the number to 7,711.

The Indian government has announced plans to operate two flights to evacuate Indian citizens from Hubei and isolate them for 28 days, instead of the customary 14-day incubation period, in New Delhi. Health Ministry officials said only those without symptoms of the flu will be airlifted out of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, to minimise the chances of the infection spreading to people who have not been exposed to the virus, such as those facilitating the evacuation.

Meanwhile, India’s largest airline IndiGo decided to suspend its Bengaluru-Hong Kong flight from February 1 and the Delhi-Chengdu flight from February 1 to 20. Air India, as well, announced it would suspend its Delhi-Shanghai flight from January 31 to February 14, and reduce the number of its Delhi-Hong Kong flights to three per day.