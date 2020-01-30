Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Death toll touches 170 in China; GoI plans evacuation of Indians

Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: China’s novel coronavirus epidemic has claimed at least 170 lives, with 38 fatalities reported from the Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, on Thursday. The Chinese government has confirmed 1,700 new infections, taking the number to 7,711.
The Indian government has announced plans to operate two flights to evacuate Indian citizens from Hubei and isolate them for 28 days, instead of the customary 14-day incubation period, in New Delhi. Health Ministry officials said only those without symptoms of the flu will be airlifted out of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, to minimise the chances of the infection spreading to people who have not been exposed to the virus, such as those facilitating the evacuation.
Meanwhile, India’s largest airline IndiGo decided to suspend its Bengaluru-Hong Kong flight from February 1 and the Delhi-Chengdu flight from February 1 to 20. Air India, as well, announced it would suspend its Delhi-Shanghai flight from January 31 to February 14, and reduce the number of its Delhi-Hong Kong flights to three per day.
Highlights
The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) appears to spread more easily than the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS, but is less severe in terms of the number of deaths, Hong Kong-based Professor Malik Peiris, who played a critical role in identifying SARS in 2003, told The Indian Express. However, the new strain of coronavirus is “more severe” than the 2009 Influenza A (H1N1), he said. Read more...
Sweden's IKEA has announced that it has temporarily shut down its stores in China in wake of the outbreak of the new coronavirus, reported news agency Reuters. The decision comes after an announcement from the world's biggest furniture retailer on Wednesday that it was closing around half of its stores and cutting short their opening hours.
Asian stocks slipped while gold and bonds were in demand on Thursday as worries about the spread of a new virus from China sent investors heading for safety. The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, although bank Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments about a low inflation outlook added to US government bonds’ appeal. Read more...
