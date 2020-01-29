Coronavirus outbreak LIVE UPDATES: Death toll mounts to 132 in China as confirmed cases jump to 9,239

A medical official takes the body temperature of a child at the departure hall of the airport in Changsha, Hunan Province, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, China. (REUTERS) A medical official takes the body temperature of a child at the departure hall of the airport in Changsha, Hunan Province, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, China. (REUTERS)

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 132 Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases doubled to 9,239 from 4,515 a day before. The newly identified coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has created alarm because it is spreading quickly to other countries and much about it is still unknown.

While India is yet to report a case of the deadly virus, there have been a number of suspected cases across the country. The Ministry of External Affairs Tuesday said the Centre has started preparations to evacuate Indians stranded in China’s Wuhan and other parts of China’s Hubei province. Official sources told The Indian Express that an Air India jumbo jet has been placed on standby in Mumbai as they await the green signal from China for the flight, which will return from Wuhan to Delhi.

The latest cases in India include a Serbian national who returned from China and reached Goa via New Delhi and a medicine student, who was pursuing studies in Wuhan, and his mother who are now quarantined in an isolated ward of a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.