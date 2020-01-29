Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak LIVE UPDATES: Death toll mounts to 132 in China as confirmed cases jump to 9,239

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE News Updates: The Ministry of External Affairs Tuesday said the Centre has started preparations to evacuate Indians stranded in China’s Wuhan and other parts of China’s Hubei province.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 29, 2020 8:32:01 am
A medical official takes the body temperature of a child at the departure hall of the airport in Changsha, Hunan Province, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, China. (REUTERS)

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 132 Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases doubled to 9,239 from 4,515 a day before. The newly identified coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has created alarm because it is spreading quickly to other countries and much about it is still unknown.

While India is yet to report a case of the deadly virus, there have been a number of suspected cases across the country. The Ministry of External Affairs Tuesday said the Centre has started preparations to evacuate Indians stranded in China’s Wuhan and other parts of China’s Hubei province. Official sources told The Indian Express that an Air India jumbo jet has been placed on standby in Mumbai as they await the green signal from China for the flight, which will return from Wuhan to Delhi.

The latest cases in India include a Serbian national who returned from China and reached Goa via New Delhi and a medicine student, who was pursuing studies in Wuhan, and his mother who are now quarantined in an isolated ward of a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

Live Blog

Coronavirus spreads to at least 14 countries as death toll in China rises to 132, with over 9,000 confirmed cases. Follow LIVE updates below.

Highlights

    08:24 (IST)29 Jan 2020
    Gujarat: Suspected Coronavirus cases ‘likely’, health dept tracks 10 travellers

    Not ruling out suspected cases in the state, the Gujarat health department has identified 10 travellers, including students and businessmen, who recently landed from China, and is tracking them amid the scare of Novel Coronavirus (nCoV). “After preliminary examinations, there is nothing to worry. None of these 10 travellers have any symptoms of being infected by the virus. District officials have been alerted about their arrival and advisories are being followed by the health department in tracking them,” Dr Prakash Vaghela, additional director of public health, Gujarat health department, told The Indian Express. Read more here

    08:17 (IST)29 Jan 2020
    Corona outbreak: NIV rules out presence of novel coronavirus in 22 samplesin Pune

    The National Institute of Virology (NIV) has ruled out the presence of novel coronavirus in all 22 samples that have been sent to the apex Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) institute. According to highly-placed sources at ICMR, all 22 samples have tested negative. Results will be declared accordingly by state health authorities, sources said. While India is yet to report a case of the deadly virus, state health authorities said till January 27, a total of 3,997 passengers have been screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Of these, 18 are from Maharashtra. Five people who had returned from China and had mild cough with fever, were quarantined at Kasturba hospital. 

    08:06 (IST)29 Jan 2020
    Coronavirus outbreak: Serbian man in Goa, mother-son duo in Ujjain quarantined

    A Serbian national who returned from China, and reached Goa via New Delhi, is the first “suspect case” of coronavirus in the state and is now in the special corona isolation ward at Goa Medical College, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday. In Madhya Pradesh, a medicine student pursuing studies in Wuhan, China, and his mother have been quarantined in an isolated ward of a government hospital in Ujjain for suspected coronavirus since Monday. Read here more

    08:04 (IST)29 Jan 2020

    Hi, welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog. Follow this space to track the latest developments on coronavirus.

    Medical workers in protective gear talk with a woman suspected of being ill with a coronavirus at a community health station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Chinatopix via AP)

    Hours after the government announced its evacuation move, China’s Ambassador to India Sun Weidong sought to dispel fears with a tweet linking a report from Xinhua, the Chinese state-run news agency. “The WHO does not recommend the evacuation of nationals, and called on the international community to remain calm and not overreact. The WHO is confident in China’s epidemic prevention and control ability,” the tweet said.

    In India, officials said of the 20 samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, none have tested positive so far. However, more suspected cases have been reported, including five from Haryana, two from Bhopal and a Serbian tourist in Goa.

