Coronavirus outbreak LIVE UPDATES: Death toll mounts to 132 in China as confirmed cases jump to 9,239

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 132 Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases doubled to 9,239 from 4,515 a day before. The newly identified coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has created alarm because it is spreading quickly to other countries and much about it is still unknown.
While India is yet to report a case of the deadly virus, there have been a number of suspected cases across the country. The Ministry of External Affairs Tuesday said the Centre has started preparations to evacuate Indians stranded in China’s Wuhan and other parts of China’s Hubei province. Official sources told The Indian Express that an Air India jumbo jet has been placed on standby in Mumbai as they await the green signal from China for the flight, which will return from Wuhan to Delhi.
The latest cases in India include a Serbian national who returned from China and reached Goa via New Delhi and a medicine student, who was pursuing studies in Wuhan, and his mother who are now quarantined in an isolated ward of a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.
Not ruling out suspected cases in the state, the Gujarat health department has identified 10 travellers, including students and businessmen, who recently landed from China, and is tracking them amid the scare of Novel Coronavirus (nCoV). “After preliminary examinations, there is nothing to worry. None of these 10 travellers have any symptoms of being infected by the virus. District officials have been alerted about their arrival and advisories are being followed by the health department in tracking them,” Dr Prakash Vaghela, additional director of public health, Gujarat health department, told The Indian Express. Read more here
The National Institute of Virology (NIV) has ruled out the presence of novel coronavirus in all 22 samples that have been sent to the apex Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) institute. According to highly-placed sources at ICMR, all 22 samples have tested negative. Results will be declared accordingly by state health authorities, sources said. While India is yet to report a case of the deadly virus, state health authorities said till January 27, a total of 3,997 passengers have been screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Of these, 18 are from Maharashtra. Five people who had returned from China and had mild cough with fever, were quarantined at Kasturba hospital.
A Serbian national who returned from China, and reached Goa via New Delhi, is the first “suspect case” of coronavirus in the state and is now in the special corona isolation ward at Goa Medical College, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday. In Madhya Pradesh, a medicine student pursuing studies in Wuhan, China, and his mother have been quarantined in an isolated ward of a government hospital in Ujjain for suspected coronavirus since Monday. Read here more
