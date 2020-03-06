Coronavirus outbreak: Isolation over, first 2 patients look ahead with hope

Isolation period at hospital ended on January 27. Isolation period at hospital ended on January 27.

When Wuhan city in China turned into the Ground Zero of the novel coronavirus outbreak in January-end, a 20-year-old woman from Thrissur and a 23-year-old man from Alappuzzha fled the city. In the next few days, they became two of the first three confirmed coronavirus cases in India.

Now, when the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has touched 30, the two third-year students of a medical course at Wuhan University are finally out of isolation.

The woman, who was the first positive coronavirus case in the country, was under isolation for 25 days from January 27. Subsequently, she was put on home quarantine, which ended on March 1.

She said during the isolation period at a hospital, she read news about the outbreak on her smartphone. “I read the chilling news reports about deaths in Wuhan. We left in a rush a day before the lockdown,” she said. She said that she knew the infection is new. “I looked at the profile of victims and read a lot about the infection. I found solace that those who died had other health issues and were aged above 50. I was physically fit and hoped to survive.’’

Recalling the days in isolation, she said the last few days were stressful. “The delay in lifting hospital isolation made me worry. I was eagerly waiting to be tested negative. On alternative days, nurses collected samples for testing. It was on the 19th day of isolation that I tested negative.”

Besides the woman, her mother was kept under isolation at the hospital. Her father and brother remained under home quarantine. “Local people were scared about the spread of virus. All needs at my home were attended to by relatives,’’ she said.

She recalled that she had come to know that she is the first confirmed coronavirus case in India through the media. “My friends who had returned from Wuhan shared a video of the state health minister announcing about the first case in Thrissur,’’ she said.

“Every day, doctors and nurses in protective equipment would turn up at my room. Nurses changed duty three or four times a day. There were regular calls from doctors, health inspectors and psychiatrists. For 25 days, I did not step out of the room. Friends and relatives kept me engaged over the phone. When I felt dejected, I would call the doctors for mental support.’’

The student said the isolation period had made her stronger. “I have learnt how to face such a situation. In the future, as a doctor, I hope this would help me support my patients better,’’ she said.

The youngster from Alappuzha, the second confirmed case in India, said he now felt like a “free bird”. “We were part of a group of students who travelled from Wuhan to Kerala. When one of us tested positive in Thrissur, I voluntarily went to the hospital for isolation. I wanted to ensure that I do not trigger a new set of infections,’’ he said.

He said they had initially planned to leave Wuhan by flight on January 23, but the flight was cancelled. So they took a train Wuhan to Kunming, from where they took a flight to Kolkata and then Kochi.

The student said they are in touch with teachers at Wuhan who are working from home. “Classes have started online and we are getting projects from teachers. Until normalcy is restored, online classes would continue,’’ he said.

