Coronavirus outbreak: Inside Bihar control room, team of 40 works to disburse help

The disaster management team in Bihar. (Express photo) The disaster management team in Bihar. (Express photo)

Enforcing restrictions, monitoring hotspots, tracking cases, and disbursing aid to migrant workers — a crack 40-member team in Bihar has been doing it all since March 24, working round the clock to navigate the fallout of the nationwide lockdown, and break the chain of COVID-19 infections in the state.

On a typical day, the disaster management department gets 2,000-2,500 calls, mostly from workers stuck in other states. In the initial days, the calls — around 4,000 a day — would mostly be requests to be brought home. Now, a majority of them are pleas for speedy transfers of the interim relief of Rs 1,000 to their bank accounts, as announced by the state government.

Led by principal secretary Pratyaya Amrit, the team holds daily meetings with the state’s chief secretary to discuss updates.

After tracking the results of 6,200 tests and 60 positive cases, it has narrowed down hotspots in three districts — Panjwar and Pachrukhi villages of Siwan, Kaidarabad village of Begusarai and Kaukol of Nawada.

“The borders of Siwan, Begusarai and Nawada have been completely sealed,” said disaster management secretary Amrit.

Civil Defence ADGP Kundan Krishnan, a member of the team, said they had traced travel and contact details of positive cases found from Siwan and Nawada and had been trying to track down the source of contact for four positive cases from Begusarai.

No migrant has so far tested positive in Bihar.

Elaborating on the tracking system, displayed on a big screen, IAS officer Shyam Bihari Merna said they had used the Garud app to trace migrants’ return and their current status.

After tracking 2.8 lakh migrants and their home quarantine status, they had recommended that the health department take 26 samples for testing, he said.

The call recipients at the control room, meanwhile, are flooded with questions from migrants on when they will receive their money, even as members of the team disburse the funds. Of the 6.2 lakh migrants who registered so far with the disaster management department, 2.87 lakh people have received the money.

For the team, the next big task is to transfer money to 1.3 crore ration card-holders.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.