Coronavirus outbreak: Indian Embassy, China officials discuss options for evacuation

The options for evacuating foreign nationals from Wuhan and Hubei provinces were discussed in a meeting on Monday between officials from the Embassy of India in Beijing and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Indian Express has learnt. Chinese authorities also briefed Indian officials on steps taken to contain the spread of the outbreak.

While plans to evacuate Indian nationals are being considered, EOI Beijing has tweeted, “We have learnt that some of the Indian nationals are currently not in possession of their passports, which have been submitted to Chinese authorities for visa extension/work permit/other reasons.”

The EOI has asked all those presently in Hubei province and not in personal possession of their passports to intimate the embassy with name, passport number and the Chinese authority to which the passport has been handed over, and the date on which it was submitted.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that exit and entry department in Hubei province has suspended services for the application of ordinary passports and exit-entry permits and endorsements for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan” to control the spread of the coronavirus.

