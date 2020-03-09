Coronavirus updates March 9: Two fresh cases reported, Qatar bans arrivals from India

A security officer wears a mask outside a special ward set aside for possible COVID-19 patients, in Mumbai (AP) A security officer wears a mask outside a special ward set aside for possible COVID-19 patients, in Mumbai (AP)

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 41 Monday morning, with new cases being reported from Kerala and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. While a three-year-old patient is the latest positive case from Kerala, a patient in J&K who had recently travelled to Iran has been quarantined. in India, there are 38 active cases of coronavirus and three recovered patients in Kerala.

Domestic stock markets also suffered sharp losses in early trade with the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and NSE tumbling due to rising concerns over the economic impact of coronavirus and crashing crude oil prices. Oil prices also registered their biggest daily loss since 1991 after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and pledged to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In Kerala, 3-year-old tests positive for coronavirus, cases in state rise to 9

A three-year-old child, who recently returned from Italy via Dubai, has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the youngest patient across the country. The samples of the parents have been sent to further tests. The family is admitted to the Kalamassery Medical College and is stable.

Yesterday, five fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state. Three of them had returned from Italy and had not reported to the screening at Kochi airport, Health Minister K K Shaylaja said. The other two are their relatives. The family, however, alleged that they were not told about the preventive measure at the airport. “At the Kochi airport, I told the immigration official that we are from Italy and returning home after four years. The official did not tell us that we should undergo screening for coronavirus. Hence, we came out. Will anyone deliberately skip such screening?” 25-year-old infected with the virus told The Indian Express. The authorities are making a frantic search for all those who may have had come in touch with the family.

One person in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-2019). The patient had recently travelled to Iran and South Korea and has been kept at a quarantine facility in Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu. Another patient, who had also travelled to Iran and South Korea, exhibiting symptoms similar to coronavirus has been quarantined and the test results are awaited. “The final test report in case of one of the two is positive while another is awaited,” a senior health department official said.

Explained What should you do if you have coronavirus symptoms In the first stage, a nasal or throat swab is tested for the presence of the virus — to detect the “viral load”. Strands of genetic material (for the novel coronavirus it is RNA) are isolated through a process called Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR). This test can happen at any of the labs in the chart alongside. In the next stage, the identity of the virus is confirmed through genome sequencing. This test is available only at the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The test was developed almost overnight after the identity of the novel coronavirus was revealed in December last year.

Amid coronavirus scare, Qatar bans arrivals from India

Qatar has temporarily barred travellers from 14 countries including India from March 9 as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus. The ban covers China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand. 15 cases have been reported in the country.

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened sharply lower on Monday amid weakness in the global markets which tumbled due to rising concerns over the economic impact of coronavirus and crashing crude oil prices. The S&P BSE Sensex crashed as much as 1,534.87 points (4.25 per cent) to 36,041.75 during the early trade on Monday, while the broader Nifty 50 index on the NSE slipped as much as 428.20 points (3.90 per cent) to 10,561.25, it’s lowest since December 2018.

Among the stocks on Sensex, shares of oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed over 7 per cent to Rs 1,170.25 during the morning trade on Monday. This apart, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) too declined over 12 per cent to Rs 78.05 apiece.

Pre-primary schools in Bengaluru shut

To contain the spread of coronavirus, all pre-primary schools in Bengaluru have been closed till further orders. “The neighbouring states of Kerala, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu have also reported positive cases. In this regard, it is requested to take steps for the closure of pre-KG, LKG and UKG schools in BBMP and Bangalore urban areas with immediate effect and till further orders to prevent the transmission of novel coronavirus in the community,” a letter sent to top officials of the education department by Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey read.

Oil prices fell as much as 31% following the Saudi move to start a price war after Russia balked at making the further steep output cuts proposed by OPEC to stabilize oil markets hit by worries over the global spread of the coronavirus. Brent crude futures were down $11.31, or 25%, at $33.96 a barrel by 0319 GMT, after earlier dropping to $31.02, their lowest since Feb. 12, 2016. Brent futures are on track for their biggest daily decline since Jan. 17, 1991, at the start of the first Gulf War.

