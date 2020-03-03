Coronavirus: Sixth case confirmed, PM asks not to panic, visa suspended for 4 more nations

In this handout photo provided by ITBP, 112 evacuees, including 36 foreign nationals who were air-lifted from Wuhan, China being quarantined by the ITBP Quarantine Facility, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (File) In this handout photo provided by ITBP, 112 evacuees, including 36 foreign nationals who were air-lifted from Wuhan, China being quarantined by the ITBP Quarantine Facility, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (File)

On a day an Italian tourist tested positive for novel Coronavirus in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases in India to six so far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured citizens there was “no need to panic” and that ministries were working together to contain the infection, which has killed over 3,100 people worldwide.

The case was confirmed after the Italian patient’s blood samples that were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune tested positive. The 69-year-old man, part of a group of 20 tourists, is admitted to an isolation ward of the SMS Hospital. “The patient is in isolation and is stable,” the Health Ministry said. The development comes a day after two new infections were detected in India — one in Delhi and the other in Hyderabad.

Noida school fumigated, students under observation

Meanwhile, as part of a precautionary measure, fumigation was carried out at a school in Noida, where a child of the Delhi coronavirus patient studies. Moreover, everyone who attended a birthday party hosted by the patient last Friday was put under observation.

In a letter to parents, the principal of the school said the students who had come in contact with the patient were kept in isolation. It was also communicated that the school would remain closed till Friday, March 6. As a precaution, another private school in the vicinity was also closed.

Besides, six more people, including family members of the Delhi man who tested positive for the virus, were quarantined or kept in isolation. Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for further confirmation.

PM Modi asks people not to panic amid Coronavirus scare

As concerns over the spread of COVID-19 mounted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first remarks since the infection was reported in India, urged the people not to panic and instead take basic protective measures after holding a review meeting on the preparedness.

“Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection,” PM Modi tweeted and released a 24×7 helpline number (+91 1123978046) and email id (ncov2019@gmail.com) to report any suspected cases and to seek further help.

MHA suspends visas issued to citizens of four nations

On the other hand, the Union Health Ministry suspended all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan who have not yet entered India. It also suspended visa on arrival (VoA) issued by March 3 to Japan and South Korea nationals who have not yet entered India. Last month, India had cancelled the existing visas for Chinese nationals and foreigners.

