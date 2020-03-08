Coronavirus India updates March 8: 5 of family test positive in Kerala, total number rises to 39

A poster of Coronavirus poster showing symptoms and prevention is pasted at the door of a special ward set aside for possible patients at a government-run hospital in Jammu (AP) A poster of Coronavirus poster showing symptoms and prevention is pasted at the door of a special ward set aside for possible patients at a government-run hospital in Jammu (AP)

India on Sunday reported five fresh cases of coronavirus, all in Kerala, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country to 39. Three of the five patients had a travel history to Italy, while the remaining two were their relatives. All five hail from Pathnamthitta district and are under observation in the hospital. Their tests were confirmed on Saturday night, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Three of them who came from Italy had travelled from Venice to Doha by Qatar Airways flight on February 28. They subsequently travelled to Kochi. Health Minister K K Shailaja also said that two elderly people in their family are showing symptoms similar to the infection. Their samples have been sent for testing.

After two coronavirus patients in Ladakh, schools in Jammu & Kashmir shut till end of March

On Saturday, two people in Ladakh tested positive for the virus. They had travelled to Iram recently. As a precautionary measure, the Union Territory administration has ordered the immediate closure of all the primary schools in Jammu & Kashmir till March 31. Biometric attendance across the UT stands suspended and “no large social/official gathering” will be allowed until March 31, the authorities said.

Assam on alert after two US tourists test positive in Bhutan, had visited state for a week

After two US nationals were tested positive for coronavirus in Bhutan, over 150 people who had come in contact with them during their tour in India, been placed under community surveillance, sources in the health ministry said. Eight Indian passengers who had travelled with the Americans on a plane from Guwahati to Paro have also been quarantined.

The Guwahati hotel in which the duo stayed was sealed and the river cruise ship M V Mahabahu on which they travelled has been quarantined at Neamatighat. The vessel has been fumigated and crew members are being examined for any symptoms that they might show.

“There is no need to panic as the US tourist had tested positive three days after leaving Assam. Wherever he had travelled in Assam, we have taken special measures in those places,” Minister of State for Health Pijush Hazarika said, news agency PTI reported.

Samples of Indians stranded in Iran being tested

On the other hand, at least 108 samples of Indians stranded in Iran are being tested at AIIMS. Six scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have been stationed in Iran, and equipment and reagents, worth approximately Rs10 crore, have been dispatched to enable them to set up a lab there. Only those who test negative can fly to India.

India’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match against Qatar scheduled for March 26 in Bhubaneswar has been postponed while Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said “discussion” is underway on whether the IPL, set to start from March 29 in Mumbai with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, should be postponed in view of the coronavirus scare. Bollywood award function IIFA, which was expected to take place later this month in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, has been postponed in the wake of the virus.

So far 7,26,122 people who have alighted from 7,108 flights have been screened at airports. Between Friday and Saturday, 73,766 passengers from 573 flights have undergone screening at airports.

