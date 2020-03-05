Coronavirus outbreak: Medical team to reach Iran today, clinic to be set up at Qom, says Jaishankar

People with symptoms queue outside a coronavirus facilitation centre at the RML hospital in New Delhi. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) People with symptoms queue outside a coronavirus facilitation centre at the RML hospital in New Delhi. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

With an estimated 1,200 Indians stranded in Iran in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Parliament on Thursday India was in touch with the West Asian nation regarding evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students.

“The government is following up with Iran to tie-up evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stranded in Tehran and Qom as per need,” Vardhan said in the Rajya Sabha. Iran has reported 92 deaths among its more than 2,900 cases.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said a medical team would reach Iran on Thursday for screening and a clinic would be set up at Qom by evening. “Screening process will start immediately thereafter. Working on logistics of return with Iranian authorities,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Two airlines, Iran Air and Mahan Air, have stopped operating flights to Delhi and Mumbai since February 28 after India prohibited flights from Iran as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. Last week, a scientist from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune was sent to Iran to facilitate the testing of stranded Indian citizens for coronavirus infection.

Health ministry asks states to form rapid response teams

Making a statement on the situation in the country a day after India saw the highest single-day surge in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with 23 patients testing positive, Vardhan said the government was taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The WHO has termed this outbreak as a crucial concern. Though it has not declared it pandemic, it has asked countries to remain alert. Once the person is exposed to the virus, the disease might be infected within 1-14 days. In our country, 29 positive cases have been reported as of March 4,” the Health Minister said.

The 29 infected by the coronavirus include 16 Italian tourists and their driver, three people in Kerala (who have recovered), one in Hyderabad, two in New Delhi and six in Agra. The six who contracted the infection in Agra are relatives of the 45-year-old man from East Delhi who tested positive on Tuesday. They are all being treated at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry asked states to form rapid response teams at the district, block, and village levels, stating cases of community transmission have been observed.

“Since some cases of community transmission have also been observed, it has been decided to involve district collectors and states have been asked to form rapid response teams as the district, block and village levels,” the ministry said.

Harsh Vardhan also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was regularly monitoring the situation and a group of ministers had been constituted. “Video conferences are being held with states every other day. We have provided the containment program to all the states. States have been guided to identify containment zones. Indian citizens are advised to refrain from travel to places like China and Korea and other Covid-19 countries,” the Health Minister said in Rajya Sabha.

DOES HEAT KILL CORONAVIRUS? As summer approaches, scientists are watching whether the novel coronavirus will be affected by temperature. Temperature did affect the spread of the SARS-CoV infection, which also spreads by droplets like COVID-19. On the other hand, the MERS coronavirus spread in Saudi Arabia in the month of August. So, it's too early to say whether heat will kill the coronavirus.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the centre should tell people not to panic. “Everywhere we go, markets, shops, and even at home people and family members are warning don’t eat certain things, don’t touch certain things… The main message the government must give is ‘don’t panic’,” Azad said.

Many Parliamentarians could be seen wearing face masks in the House today. The government on Wednesday said it has started screening passengers on all incoming flights from abroad.

Five kept in isolation ward in Bengaluru test negative for coronavirus

Meanwhile, the five people who were kept in isolation wards of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru have tested negative for coronavirus. According to Karnataka Health Department officials, the five people include a colleague of the 24-year-old techie who had tested positive for the virus in Hyderabad and an Iranian national who had traveled to the city.

