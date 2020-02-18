Coronavirus outbreak: India to send medical supplies to Wuhan

Embassy of India in Beijing said, GOI [Government of India] will send a consignment of medical supplies on a relief flight to Wuhan later this week. Embassy of India in Beijing said, GOI [Government of India] will send a consignment of medical supplies on a relief flight to Wuhan later this week.

India will send a consignment of medical supplies to Wuhan on a relief flight later this week, and has tentatively scheduled a third round of evacuations of Indian nationals out of Wuhan and Hubei, the Embassy of India (EOI) in Beijing said on Monday.

The WeChat group set up by EOI to coordinate evacuation efforts had over 80 Indian nationals as members by Monday evening.

Embassy of India in Beijing tweeted, “GOI [Government of India] will send a consignment of medical supplies on a relief flight to Wuhan later this week … On its returns, the flight will have limited capacity to take on board Indians…” In a 2-minute video released on Sunday, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri expressed “solidarity and support” to the Chinese people and the government in Beijing tackling the epidemic. “We feel deeply for the people and the families that are affected by this epidemic,” he said. “I would particularly wish to express support for the people of the city of Wuhan and the province of Hubei who have been most affected by the epidemic and who hold a very special place in the hearts of the people of India.”

“The Government of India is soon providing a consignment of medical supplies… this is a concrete measure which will fully demonstrate the goodwill, solidarity and friendship of the people and the Government of the India, with the Chinese people.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.