Coronavirus outbreak: Punjab offers template for home delivery in curfew

The Mohali District Administration announced relaxation in curfew for the residents of the district on Wednesday, and said that essential supplies of milk, medicine and food would be made available to the people at their doorsteps through hawkers and street vendors. While milk and vegetables will be supplied from 6 am to 9 am, groceries and medicines will be made available from 8 am to 11 am.

In the relaxation orders issued late on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said people can call their local grocery shop/chemist for delivery. A list of shops/contact numbers is being updated on website http://www.sasnagar.gov.in. For any issue related to delivery, people can dial control room number 0172-2219541/7888556264.

Furthermore, in order to provide cooked food to homeless poor and destitute, a separate dedicated helpline 9463775070 has been set up.

Verka will ensure proper milk supply in the Tricity by using the network of retailers and sub-retailers. On Tuesday, the retailers could not sell the milk as no relaxation was given in the curfew. The Verka officials said that they were in touch with the Deputy Commissioners and Chandigarh Administration to ensure the smooth supply of milk in the households.

The Verka officials said that they had a network of around 10,000 retailers in the Tricity and the retailers had a network of sub-retailers who could be used for the home delivery of milk. The officials also said that Verka was producing around 80,000 litre Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk for the past few days to meet any emergency situation and it had sufficient quantity of milk.

“We have also produced 1 kg packing of powdered milk; one litre of powdered milk can be used to make 10 litre milk which can help the people during these days,” Milkfed Managing Director Kamaldeep Singh Sangha told The Indian Express. He added that they were in touch with the Chandigarh Administration and the milk supply will be normal soon.

When asked about the supply on Tuesday, MD Sangha said that they faced difficulties as there was no sale of milk but after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced that the milk shall be supplied from door to door, there will be no problem.

