Coronavirus outbreak in China: India issues travel advisory

A health surveillance officer monitors passengers arriving at the Hong Kong International airport in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File) A health surveillance officer monitors passengers arriving at the Hong Kong International airport in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

The Union Ministry of Health has issued a travel advisory for those travelling to China in view of a Coronavirus outbreak in that country.

The advisory asks travellers to maintain good personal hygiene, wash hands frequently, follow respiratory etiquette and avoid contact with people who seem unwell. It also asks travellers to avoid raw or undercooked meat and not travel to farms. All travellers, particularly those to Wuhan city, have been asked to monitor their health very closely.

Coronaviruses are a specific family of viruses, with some of them causing less severe damage such as the common cold, and others causing respiratory and intestinal diseases. A pneumonia-like illness has swept Wuhan for some days now, caused apparently by coronaviruses. One person has died.

According to WHO, the situation is evolving and preliminary investigations suggest link to the sea food market.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the situation in China is being closely monitored by Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

