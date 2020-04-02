Haryana records first COVID-19 casualty as 61-year-old man dies in Ambala

Doctors said the patient’s daughter-in-law was employed with SBI and was dealing with NRI accounts. (Representational Photo) Doctors said the patient’s daughter-in-law was employed with SBI and was dealing with NRI accounts. (Representational Photo)

A 61-YEAR-OLD COVID-19 patient passed away in Ambala on Thursday, the first virus-related death reported in Haryana.

The man, a native of Timber Market, Ambala Cantonment, was admitted in PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he passed away around 4 pm on Wednesday. He was diagnosed with coronavirus after his death. However, there was no mention of his death in Haryana’s daily bulletin released Thursday. However, the Timber Market area was sealed by the district administration Thursday morning.

The patient had symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Distress (SARD), but had no relevant contact or travel history. His test results came back positive around midnight from the PGIMER testing laboratory.

“The man was admitted here on Tuesday in a severe condition and passed away within a day on Wednesday. We are checking all patients with SARD for swine flu and COVID-19 as their symptoms are indicative of both diseases. This patient was also checked for swine flu, for which he tested negative,” said a PGIMER spokesperson for COVID-19.

“Though no staff member who came in direct contact with the patient has been quarantined, hospital attendants who were in contact with the patient shall be observed for symptoms. They were well-equipped to handle the patient, so they were not vulnerable to exposure,” the spokesperson added.

Ambala Civil Surgeon Dr Kuldip Singh said, “He had come to the OPD of Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt on March 31. He was referred to the PGI. He was diabetic and a kidney patient and also suffered from pneumonia. The samples were collected after his condition started deteriorating in PGI. The sample was sent at around 1 pm and the report was received at 11.40 pm. He had expired before the report declared him positive for the virus.”

“The patient did not show any symptoms of coronavirus initially. He also did not have any international travel history. It was only known after receiving the test report that he suffered from COVID-19. Family members were informed after the death because the patient was admitted in ICU,” he told The Indian Express.

Doctors said the patient’s daughter-in-law was employed with SBI and was dealing with NRI accounts. She was on duty till March 21. Moreover, the patient also continued to visit the Gurdwara near his place of residence till March 26 and might have come into contact with other people. “The entire area is now being sanitised. Four members of his family and equal number of tenants were provided masks and sanitisers. However, none of these persons have shown any symptoms of coronavirus. Yet, all eight have been quarantined,” said Dr Kuldip Singh.

The deceased had retired from Syndicate Bank and was working as an auditor with the Singh Sabha Gurdwara. He had also suffered a heart attack about a decade ago and had undergone a bypass surgery.

Another suspected death in Panipat

A 28-year-old man, who had recently returned from Gurgaon passed away in Panipat on Thursday. Immediately after his death, Panipat’s district magistrate issued an order directing the concerned officers of district administration and health department to initiate action as per the COVID-19 protocol. “A situation has emerged where a young man of 28 years has passed away. He had returned from Gurgaon, developed fever and passed away on April 2. This was brought to the notice of CMO, Panipat. A swab sample has been taken and report will be received in due time. Till then, it is required that the area be contained from general public so that in case of any negative outcome of the sample report, the spread, if any, can be contained to this area,” the DM ordered.

The DM also asked district police chief to set up naka blocking all entry and exit points in the area. He also ordered officers to make round the clock announcements to prevent panic.

