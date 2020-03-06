Coronavirus outbreak: Govt in touch with Iran for evacuating Indian pilgrims, students, says Harsh Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. (File Photo) Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. (File Photo)

After China, India is in touch with Iran for possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stuck in the coronavirus-hit nation, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

Making a statement in both Houses of Parliament, he said 29 people in India have tested positive, including three initial cases in Kerala who have since recuperated and discharged. Later in the day, the 30th case of infection in the country was confirmed.

The minister said that the new cases include one in Delhi with a travel history of Italy and another in Telangana who came in contact with a Singapore national in Dubai. Six people, who came in contact with the person infected by the virus in Delhi, have tested positive, he said. Detailing the steps taken by the government to contain its spread, the minister said, “The government is taking all necessary measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 in India.”

After the minister’s statement, several opposition members in Lok Sabha urged the government to check the black marketing of hand sanitisers and masks and to ensure their availability in remote and rural areas.

Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of rising prices of sanitisers and masks. He also said there is an urgent need to check rumours regarding spread of the disease. Chowdhury said his party leader Rahul Gandhi had forewarned the government on the impending threat.

BSP MP Ritesh Pandey said the government should ensure the availability of sanitisers and masks in the market. DMK MP Kanimozhi said there are airports in the country with no thermal screening facility available.

Trinamool Congress leader Sougata Roy suggested that the government show small video clips on TV to spread awareness about the steps to be taken to contain the virus. Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant said the government should take some steps to relieve Indians stuck in different coronavirus-affected countries.

Raghu Rama Krishna Raju of the YSRCP said greeting people in the form of ‘namaste’ is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus, inviting sharp reactions from some Opposition MPs from Kerala.

