Coronavirus outbreak: Four fresh cases in Himachal, all Tabligh members

Four more people, all members of Tablighi Jamaat, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh Monday night taking the total number of confirmed cases to 19, additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman said.

All four patients are residents of Tissa block of Chamba district and had attended the congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month, Dhiman said, adding that samples of seven other Tablighi members from the area tested negative.

With this, of the total 19 confirmed cases, 11 are from Tablighi Jamaat.

Meanwhile, following the ultimatum issued by Himachal Pradesh police on Sunday, 64 members of the Tablighi Jamaat who had either gone to the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month or came in contact with those who went there, have gone into self-quarantine after reporting to police, DGP Sita Ram Mardi said.

Twelve of them had attended the Delhi gathering last month while 52 others had come in contact with the attendees, the DGP said. Around 400 Tablighi Jamaat members from the state have been quarantined so far.

On Sunday, the police had warned residents that anyone deliberately hiding his or her travel history to COVID-19 hotspots would be booked for attempt to murder.

Meanwhile, the police are trying to trace all contacts of a Tablighi Jamaat member who tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The train and other modes of transport which he used to travel from Delhi to his home in Kangra’s Gangath village have been identified, Mardi said.

He further said that the three other people staying at Nalagarh who tested positive on Saturday came from Delhi to Himachal in two HRTC buses which left Delhi at 4 pm and 9.30 pm on March 18. “Passengers who traveled in these buses are advised to go into self-quarantine and get tested if symptomatic,” he said.

