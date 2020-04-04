For 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, light diyas, says PM

“Amidst the darkness spread by the Corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must continuously strive to take those of us most affected, our poor brothers and sisters, from disappointment to hope,” Modi said. (File Photo) “Amidst the darkness spread by the Corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must continuously strive to take those of us most affected, our poor brothers and sisters, from disappointment to hope,” Modi said. (File Photo)

Fifteen days after he exhorted citizens to clap, ring bells, and beat utensils to thank the providers of essential services during the Janata Curfew of March 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked for the unleashing of the “superpower of 130 crore Indians” to challenge the darkness of the coronavirus crisis with the “glory of light”.

In a video address to the nation at 9 am, Modi asked people to light candles and diyas, or switch on torches or mobile phone flashlights, for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5, to “illuminate the common purpose we are all fighting for”.

India has been under a 21-day nationwide lockdown since the midnight of March 24 to enforce social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 disease that has now infected over a million people and killed over 54,000 across the world.

“Amidst the darkness spread by the Corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must continuously strive to take those of us most affected, our poor brothers and sisters, from disappointment to hope,” the Prime Minister said.

“We must end the darkness and uncertainty. by progressing towards light and certainty. We must defeat the deep darkness of the crisis, by spreading the glory of light in all four directions.

“And that is why”, Modi said, “this Sunday, on the 5th of April, we must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this 5th of April, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights.”

“I want 9 minutes from all you, at 9 pm,” the PM said. “Listen carefully, on the 5th of April, at 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in you balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes.”

If all Indians do this, “we will experience the superpower of light, clearly illuminating the common purpose we are all fighting for,” he said. “In that light, in that lustre, in that radiance, let us resolve in our minds that we are not alone, that no one is alone!130 crore Indians are committed, through a common resolve!”

However, the PM cautioned, “no one must assemble or gather anywhere while participating in this programme”. He asked people not to go out in the street or in their neighbourhoods, and to remain at their own doorstep or balconies.

“One must never cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ of social distancing. Social distancing should not be breached under any circumstances. This is the only panacea to break the chain of coronavirus,” Modi said.

During the Janata Curfew, people had come out on the roads in groups at some places, dancing and raising slogans, defeating the very purpose of the lockdown.

Modi, however, said that “the manner in which (people) had expressed gratitude to all those fighting against the coronavirus on March 22 has today become an example for all countries”, and “many are replicating it now”.

Speaking on the tenth day of the lockdown, the Prime Minister lauded as “unprecedented” the “discipline and spirit of service” that Indians had displayed during this period. It had deepened the belief that the nation can unite as one against a crisis, he said.

“Today, when crores of people of this country are confined to their homes, it will be natural for anyone to question what they can do just by themselves. Some people may also be worried about how they are going to fight such a big battle on their own,” Modi said. “Many will be concerned about how many more days they will have to spend like this.”

However, despite being confined to their homes, no Indian was alone at this time, Modi said. “The collective strength of 130 crore Indians is with each one of us, it is the strength of each one of us. It is required for our countrymen to, from time to time, experience the greatness, majesty and divinity of this collective strength.”

In India, “the citizenry is considered a manifestation of God itself”, the Prime Minister said. “Therefore, when the nation is fighting such a huge battle, one should from time to time keep experiencing this collective superpower manifesting itself in the form of the people. This experience boosts our morale, gives us direction and clarity, a common aim as well as the energy to pursue the same.”

