Coronavirus outbreak: Army sets up quarantine facility in Manesar for 300 students returning from Hubei

The Indian Army’s facility in Manesar for quarantine of nearly 300 Indian students. (Source: Prasar Bharati/ Twitter) The Indian Army’s facility in Manesar for quarantine of nearly 300 Indian students. (Source: Prasar Bharati/ Twitter)

As Air India’s 423-seater jumbo B747 plane took off from Delhi airport for Wuhan, the Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep around 300 Indian students being evacuated from China’s Hubei province in the aftermath of Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

According to officials, the procedure of screening and quarantine will comprise two steps. The first one will be at the Indira Gandhi International airport followed by quarantine at Manesar.

Responding to the #coronavirus emergency, Indian Army has created a facility near #Manesar for quarantine of nearly 300 #Indian students arriving from #Wuhan #China. Students will be monitored by a qualified team of doctors to watch for any signs of infection. @adgpi pic.twitter.com/8gq8BG7SlW — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) January 31, 2020

“If any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to the isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment,” the official was quoted as saying by PTI

The flight is expected to reach India at around 2 am on Saturday. There are five doctors from the Health Ministry and one paramedical staff on board, the airlines said, adding that around 400 Indians are expected to be brought back.

The first positive case of Coronavirus in India has been detected, in Thrissur, Kerala. The patient, a 20-year-old medical student who just came back from Wuhan in China, has been kept in isolation and is stable. Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja said they were awaiting the result of one more test, gene sequencing, only after which it could be conclusively stated that she was affected with the virus.

The death toll in the outbreak has risen to 213, with the number of confirmed cases exceeding 9,000, China’s health authorities confirmed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd