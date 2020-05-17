Follow Us:
Sunday, May 17, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak: After biggest single-day spike, J&K cases at 1,121

A 70-year-old man who had the virus also died on Saturday — the twelfth virus-linked fatality in the state. The Budgam resident tested positive after dying of cardiac arrest at a city hospital.

By: Express News Service | Jammu, Srinagar | Published: May 17, 2020 6:00:07 am
Coronavirus cases, Covid 19 test, Corona death, Jammu and Kashmir cases, indian express news Though the number of cases has started to increase, the Union Territory is ahead of most states in almost all parameters — a recovery rate of 48.34 per cent, positivity rate of 1.47 per cent and a mortality rate of 1.07 per cent. (Representational)

With 108 new coronavirus cases reported over a 24-hour period, Jammu and Kashmir Saturday witnessed its highest single-day jump in cases, taking its tally to 1,121.

Though the number of cases has started to increase, the Union Territory is ahead of most states in almost all parameters — a recovery rate of 48.34 per cent, positivity rate of 1.47 per cent and a mortality rate of 1.07 per cent.

