Coronavirus outbreak: After biggest single-day spike, J&K cases at 1,121

With 108 new coronavirus cases reported over a 24-hour period, Jammu and Kashmir Saturday witnessed its highest single-day jump in cases, taking its tally to 1,121.

A 70-year-old man who had the virus also died on Saturday — the twelfth virus-linked fatality in the state. The Budgam resident tested positive after dying of cardiac arrest at a city hospital.

Though the number of cases has started to increase, the Union Territory is ahead of most states in almost all parameters — a recovery rate of 48.34 per cent, positivity rate of 1.47 per cent and a mortality rate of 1.07 per cent.

