Coronavirus outbreak: 69-year-old Italian tourist first confirmed case in Rajasthan

In the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Rajasthan, a 69-year-old tourist from Italy tested positive for the virus a second time on Tuesday, and his wife, too, has reportedly tested positive.

D S Meena, superintendent at the government-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital here, said the wife has been exhibiting symptoms of the disease and her samples are being sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, for confirmation.

The 69-year-old man was kept in isolation after exhibiting symptoms of the disease. The “patient is in isolation and stable”, the Press Information Bureau said in a statement on Tuesday.

Officials said 24 people – 21 Italian tourists and three Indians: a bus driver, conductor, and tourist guide – who had come in contact with the Italian national have been shifted to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility in New Delhi and will undergo tests.

The Italian tourist had arrived in Jaipur from Udaipur on February 28. He had checked into a hotel but had to be taken to a private hospital and kept overnight after he complained of breathlessness and cough.

He was subsequently shifted to the Isolation Hospital around noon on February 29, and screened for H1N1 and coronavirus. While the initial report came out negative, another screening on Monday came out positive, following which his blood samples were sent to the NIV, which confirmed the virus.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said all those who came into contact with the victim will be screened for the virus. The 69-year-old and his wife were part of a 20-member group of Italians who visited Mandawa, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur before arriving in Jaipur.

In an order, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health and Family Welfare) Rohit Kumar Singh said rapid response teams (RRTs) should be formed at the medical college level across the state. Each team will have doctors and epidemiologists from Preventive and Social Medicine, Medicine, Microbiology as well as Paediatric departments.

The RRTs will inspect hotels and tourist sites covered by the Italian group. Simultaneously, the sites will be disinfected, Singh said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who chaired a high-level meeting at his residence on Monday, said he reviewed arrangements being made by the Medical and Health Department to deal with coronavirus. He instructed officials to follow guidelines set by the Union government in this regard and directed Health department to ensure that there is no fear or panic among the people.

Gehlot also instructed senior doctors to make adequate arrangements for screenings and to keep suspected patients in isolation. “I want to assure all that there is nothing to fear. We are taking all steps for prevention, screening and treatment of coronavirus.”

