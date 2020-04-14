Coronavirus outbreak: 352 new cases across state, Mumbai toll crosses 100

As on Monday, Mumbai has recorded 1,504 cases. While Mira-Bhayandar has witnessed 49 cases, with two deaths, Kalyan-Dombivali has reported 50 cases and two deaths. (Representational Image) As on Monday, Mumbai has recorded 1,504 cases. While Mira-Bhayandar has witnessed 49 cases, with two deaths, Kalyan-Dombivali has reported 50 cases and two deaths. (Representational Image)

Another 352 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the tally to 2,334 across the state. With 11 new deaths being reported, the Maharashtra toll rose to 160. Of the 11 dead, nine were from Mumbai, which has recorded 101 deaths till now. Two other deaths were reported from Mira Bhayandar and Pimpri-Chinchwad. While Mumbai reported 242 cases on Monday, Pune recorded 41 — its highest single-day jump so far.

Of the 11 deaths, four were men and seven women. While six of them were over 60 years of age, five were from the age group 40 to 60 years. Eight (73 per cent) of the patients suffered from high-risk comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease.

As on Monday, Mumbai has recorded 1,504 cases. While Mira-Bhayandar has witnessed 49 cases, with two deaths, Kalyan-Dombivali has reported 50 cases and two deaths. Thane has witnessed 53 cases and three deaths while Navi Mumbai has reported 46 cases and three deaths.Vasai-Virar has recorded 26 cases and three deaths. With six new cases in Nagpur, the count has reached 47 in the city.

In Nashik division, Malegaon has reported 41 cases and two deaths. While Kolhapur division has reported 38 cases and one death, Pune division has reported 344 cases and 35 deaths. Aurangabad division has reported 29 cases with one death while Latur division has a total of 13 cases. Akola division has 44 cases with two deaths.

State health officials said that a thorough search of residents who had attended the religious gathering at Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in Delhi in early March is underway. While 755 people have been tested, 50 have been found to infected. Of these 50, eight are from Latur, seven in Yavatmal, six in Buldhana, 14 in Mumbai, two each in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur and Ahmednagar, and one each in Ratnagiri, Nagpur, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Osmanabad, Kolhapur and Washim. Additionally, six contacts of these infected people have positive in Ahmednagar and one in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

