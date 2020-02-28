Coronavirus outbreak: 124 Indians evacuated from Japan

According to one crew member, a resident of West Bengal, those rescued will be quarantined for 14 days in New Delhi. (Twitter/@MEAIndia) According to one crew member, a resident of West Bengal, those rescued will be quarantined for 14 days in New Delhi. (Twitter/@MEAIndia)

As many as 124 people, including 119 Indian citizens and five nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru, have been evacuated from Japan by an Air India flight. All of them were quarantined onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Yokohama after a person who disembarked in Hong Kong in January was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “Of the 138 Indian nationals on board of cruise ship Diamond Princess, 119 out of 122 who were tested and found negative as per latest PCR test have been brought back. Three Indian nationals opted not to come back,” he said, adding that the 16 others who tested positive are being treated at hospitals in Japan.

He said that in view of the evolving situation, in addition to the previous travel advisories, additional instructions have been issued.

Indians have been advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Singapore, Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy. Also, people coming from Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy or having such travel history since February 10, 2020 may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India. ens

