10-year-old girl among 3 new positive COVID-19 cases in Mohali district

The DC said that 13 samples of the close contacts of 65-year-old Nayagaon man who died on Tuesday from coronavirus were found negative. (Representational Photo) The DC said that 13 samples of the close contacts of 65-year-old Nayagaon man who died on Tuesday from coronavirus were found negative. (Representational Photo)

THREE MORE COVID-19 cases were discovered in the district on Wednesday, taking the number to 10. The new positive cases are a 10-year-old girl, her 74-year-old female relative in Phase IX and a 55-year-old man of Jagatpura who was a close contact of a Chandigarh-based man who tested positive for the disease.

All three found positive for coronavirus disease are stated to be close contacts of Chandigarh positive cases. The three new postive cases were immediately put in quarantine and tracing of their contacts is on.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that out of the three positive cases, the two cases are from Phase IX and both were the contacts of a Chandigarh-based two COVID-19 positive cases. The girl is the daughter of a Sector 33-based couple who had a travel history of Canada while the 74-year-old woman is the maternal grandmother of the youngest COVID-19 positive case so far in the district.

The health authorities said that their contacts are being traced. Containment zones as per protocol would be made.

The third positive case is a 55-year-old man from Jagatpura. He is a contact of the Chandigarh positive case. The whole area is being sealed. A total of three teams were tracing their contacts and testing besides doing door-to-door survey.

The DC said that 13 samples of the close contacts of 65-year-old Nayagaon man who died on Tuesday from coronavirus were found negative.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that they had done extensive testing at Jagatpur where 55-year-old man was found positive and collected 50 samples from the location while 45 samples were collected from other parts of the district, including six from Dhakoli where persons with symptoms of COVID-19 visited the public health centre.

Asked about the condition of the COVID-19 patients, Dr Singh said that all the positive cases were stable and were responding to the treatment.

The areas in Jagatpura and Phase IX were sealed and declared as containment zones. An armed battilion of Punjab Police and CRPF were deployed at Jagatpura. The district police also received a list of eight people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that all the eight persons were traced and they were cross-checking whether the eight people had attended the Tablighi event.

“It is not confirmed yet that they had attended, but we shall find it,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.