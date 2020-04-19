OPD shut, HC defers surrender of convict

The convict from Yamuna Nagar was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to ten years in prison. (File) The convict from Yamuna Nagar was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to ten years in prison. (File)

WITH PGIMER’s Out Patient Department (OPD) shut in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Saturday provided relief to a convict, who had earlier been granted bail for eight weeks for treatment of a serious ailment, by postponing his surrender till May.

While adjourning the hearing of the case to May 14, Justice H S Madaan in the order, said, “till then, the order directing the applicant/appellant to surrender at the jail gate on expiry of the period of interim bail passed on February 19 will remain in abeyance”. The court also asked his counsel to produce the medical record of the convict on the next date.

The high court had granted the convict bail in February to allow him continue treatment for certain autoimmune illnesses at the Neurology department of PGI as the convict was unable to stand or walk on his own. On Saturday, his counsel submitted that he was unable to go for check-up at the hospital as the OPD stands closed on account of COVID-19, and sought an extension of his bail.

The convict from Yamuna Nagar was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to ten years in prison.

