Coronavirus: One more tests positive in Ladakh, total 3

Authorities have locked down the Leh village where all three people who tested positive for the virus hail from. (File Photo/PTI) Authorities have locked down the Leh village where all three people who tested positive for the virus hail from. (File Photo/PTI)

A 27-year-old man in Leh has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory of Ladakh to three, officials said on Thursday.

“The fresh case… has been tested positive already,” said Ladakh Commissioner Secretary Rigzin Samphel. “There are total three positive cases of coronavirus in Leh now.”

He said that those who tested positive for the virus have been shifted to isolation wards, and their family members have been in quarantine.

Authorities have locked down the Leh village where all three people who tested positive for the virus hail from. Officials said that no one can enter or exit the village for a period of 14 days, and the entire population has been put in “containment”.

“The village in under complete lockdown. Administration is providing whatever the villagers require,” said a senior health official.

Earlier this week, health officials in Leh had said that a local resident with travel history to Iran, who died in hospital, had tested negative for coronavirus.

