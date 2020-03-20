Coronavirus: One more tests positive in Kerala, CM Vijayan announces Rs 20,000-crore package

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo)

On a day Kerala reported its 28th case of COVID-19 infection, the cash-strapped state government on Thursday announced a package of Rs 20,000 crore to revive the economy.

The latest person to be infected hails from Kasaragod and tested positive on his return from Dubai. As on Thursday, 31,000 people are under observation in Kerala.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that COVID-19 had impacted normal life in Kerala. “It has created a lot of trouble in the financial sector. The government has taken certain decisions to revive normal life as well as our economic sector,’’ he said.

A major component of the package is that in April and May, a loan of Rs 2,000 crore would be made available to members of Kudumbashree, the state’s poverty eradication and women empowerment scheme. Another Rs 2,000 crore would be pumped into the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the next two months.

Two instalments of social security pensions (in five categories), slated to be paid in April, would be paid this month and a sum of Rs 1,320 crore would be spent for this, said Vijayan.

“Although 50 lakh people are getting social security pensions, a section of BPL families do not get this. Such families would be given a relief of Rs 1,000 each in this month,’’ he said.

Besides this, all ration card holders in the state, irrespective of whether they are in APL or BPL categories, would get a month’s ration free of cost through the public distribution system, he said.

The chief minister said the project of 1,000 hotels selling lunch at Rs 25, which was announced in the budget, would be launched soon.

Meanwhile, several Catholic dioceses in Kerala have decided to abandon Sunday Mass as part of the precautionary steps. The government had directed the religious heads to avoid crowds at places of worship.

