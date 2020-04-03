Punjab: One from Doaba tests positive; region tally stands at 31 now

In Punjab, 1434 samples have been collected out of which 1236 were tested negative and reports of 151 are awaited. (Representational Photo) In Punjab, 1434 samples have been collected out of which 1236 were tested negative and reports of 151 are awaited. (Representational Photo)

A 58-year-old man from Hoshiarpur district tested positive for coronavirus taking the number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab to 47.

The man had gone to IGI International airport in Delhi on March 13 to receive his sister and her family who had come from the UK.

He fell sick on March 29 and was admitted to the civil hospital in Hoshiarpur from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital in Amritsar on April 1.

The roads leading to his native Painsran village have been sealed and samples of at least 41 people, including his relatives, have been taken for testing, Civil Surgeon, Hoshiarpur, Dr Jasvir Singh said.

With this, the Doaba region has reported 31 COVID-19 cases while the total for the state is 47, including five deaths. In Punjab, 1434 samples have been collected out of which 1236 were tested negative and reports of 151 are awaited.

