scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Coronavirus Omicron Live: India reports 2.34 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 893 deaths in 24 hours

Covid-19 Active Cases India Jan 30 LIVE Updates, Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus 3rd Wave, Covid-19 Vaccine Dose Status, Omicron Corona Cases Today Updates: 😷 The recovery rate is currently at 94.21 percent, with over 3.52 lakh recoveries being reported in the last 24 hours.

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune |
Updated: January 30, 2022 9:51:47 am
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a child for the Covid-19 test in Gurugram. (PTI)

Coronavirus Omicron India Live News: India reported 2,34,281 new Covid-19 cases, 893 deaths and 3,52,784 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The fresh cases of Covid-19 reported on Sunday morning are marginally lower than those logged on Saturday.

Active cases of Covid-19 in the country now stand at 18,84,937, while the daily and weekly positivity rates are at 14.5 per cent and 16.4 per cent respectively. The recovery rate is currently at 94.21 per cent with more than 3.52 lakh recoveries being reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India’s vaccine coverage rose to 1,65,70,60,692. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said more than 75 per cent of the eligible population in the country is fully vaccinated.

Live Blog

Coronavirus Live News: India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 165.6 crore with more than 53 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday; Follow this space for Latest Updates

09:40 (IST)30 Jan 2022
75 per cent eligible population fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Health minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that 75 per cent of the eligible population of India is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.In the fight against Covid-19, he urged people to follow all norms and get vaccinated.

09:28 (IST)30 Jan 2022
No Sunday curfew in Rajasthan

Authorities on Saturday announced the end of weekend curfew in Rajasthan. The weekend curfew that begins from 11 pm Saturday to 5 am Sunday will no longer be imposed on Sunday, they said.

According to an order announced on Friday, the new curfew guidelines were supposed to come into effect from January 31, but the government suspended the curfew beginning tomorrow in view of several programmes lined up for Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. (PTI)

09:23 (IST)30 Jan 2022
India reports 2.34 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 893 deaths

India reported 2,34,281 new Covid-19 cases, 893 deaths and 3,52,784 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The active cases in the country now stand at 18,84,937, while the daily and weekly positivity rates are 14.5 and 16.4 per cent respectively. The recovery rate is currently at 94.21 per cent, with over 3.52 lakh recoveries being reported in the last 24 hours.

Holding placards and raising slogans, around 200 gym trainers and owners protested in front of the residences of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt-Governor Anil Baijal at Civil Lines, demanding that gyms be reopened in Delhi.

“Every other business is open in Delhi, but gyms are asked to stay shut. There are about 5,500 gyms and 5 lakh families are dependent on them. When restaurants and bars can open with 50% seating capacity, why not gyms?” said Delhi Gym Association vice-president Chirag Sethi.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi has reduced significantly in the last one week from over 11,000 cases logged on January 22, but the containment zones count remains over 40,000, according to official data.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.