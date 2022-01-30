Coronavirus Omicron Live: India reports 2.34 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 893 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus Omicron India Live News: India reported 2,34,281 new Covid-19 cases, 893 deaths and 3,52,784 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The fresh cases of Covid-19 reported on Sunday morning are marginally lower than those logged on Saturday.

Active cases of Covid-19 in the country now stand at 18,84,937, while the daily and weekly positivity rates are at 14.5 per cent and 16.4 per cent respectively. The recovery rate is currently at 94.21 per cent with more than 3.52 lakh recoveries being reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India’s vaccine coverage rose to 1,65,70,60,692. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said more than 75 per cent of the eligible population in the country is fully vaccinated.