Coronavirus Omicron India Live: India reports over 2.86 lakh new cases; positivity rate jumps to 19.5%

Haryana govt extends Covid-related restrictions till Feb 10

The Haryana government on Wednesday extended Covid-related restrictions in the state till February 10, but allowed malls and markets to remain open till 7 pm, extending the relaxation by one hour.

Initially, various restrictions imposed by the January 5 order in some districts, which had witnessed a big spike in cases, were imposed in all districts, the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) had said in an earlier order issued on January 13.

Now, the guidelines released through orders on January 5, 10, 13 and 18 have been extended till February 10, as per the HSDMA order dated January 26. As per an earlier order, the restrictions which had been extended up to January 28, will now remain in force till 5 am of February 10. (PTI)