Coronavirus Omicron India Live: India reports over 2.86 lakh new cases; positivity rate jumps to 19.5%

Coronavirus Omicron India Live News: India saw a marginal rise in fresh cases, reporting over 2.86 lakh (2,86,364) in the last 24 hours, ending at 9 am on Thursday. With around 3.06 lakh (3,06,357) recoveries, the number of active cases is now more than 22 lakh (22,02,472). The daily positivity rate has increased slightly to 19.59 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is now 17.75 per cent.
Here are the day’s biggest stories: Amid a huge spike in cases, the Haryana government on Wednesday extended Covid-related restrictions in the state till February 10, but allowed malls and markets to remain open till 7 pm, extending the relaxation by one hour. Meanwhile, an ICMR study has demonstrated that individuals infected with Omicron have a significant immune response which could neutralise not only the Omicron, but also other variants of concern, including the most prevalent Delta variant. It suggests that the immune response induced by the Omicron could effectively neutralise the Delta variant, making the re-infection with Delta variant less likely, thereby displacing the Delta as dominant strain, the study said emphasising the need for Omicron-specific vaccine strategy. In other news, with daily Covid cases as well as positivity rate gradually dipping in the capital, curbs such as the weekend curfew and odd-even scheme for markets and malls could soon be lifted, said sources Wednesday.
The Haryana government on Wednesday extended Covid-related restrictions in the state till February 10, but allowed malls and markets to remain open till 7 pm, extending the relaxation by one hour.
Initially, various restrictions imposed by the January 5 order in some districts, which had witnessed a big spike in cases, were imposed in all districts, the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) had said in an earlier order issued on January 13.
Now, the guidelines released through orders on January 5, 10, 13 and 18 have been extended till February 10, as per the HSDMA order dated January 26. As per an earlier order, the restrictions which had been extended up to January 28, will now remain in force till 5 am of February 10. (PTI)