Thursday, January 27, 2022
Coronavirus Omicron India Live: India reports over 2.86 lakh new cases; positivity rate jumps to 19.5%

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 27, 2022 9:32:11 am
India saw a marginal rise in fresh cases, reporting over 2.86 lakh (2,86,364) in the last 24 hours, ending at 9 am on Thursday. (PTI)

Coronavirus Omicron India Live News: India saw a marginal rise in fresh cases, reporting over 2.86 lakh (2,86,364) in the last 24 hours, ending at 9 am on Thursday. With around 3.06 lakh (3,06,357) recoveries, the number of active cases is now more than 22 lakh (22,02,472). The daily positivity rate has increased slightly to 19.59 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is now 17.75 per cent.

Here are the day’s biggest stories: Amid a huge spike in cases, the Haryana government on Wednesday extended Covid-related restrictions in the state till February 10, but allowed malls and markets to remain open till 7 pm, extending the relaxation by one hour. Meanwhile, an ICMR study has demonstrated that individuals infected with Omicron have a significant immune response which could neutralise not only the Omicron, but also other variants of concern, including the most prevalent Delta variant. It suggests that the immune response induced by the Omicron could effectively neutralise the Delta variant, making the re-infection with Delta variant less likely, thereby displacing the Delta as dominant strain, the study said emphasising the need for Omicron-specific vaccine strategy. In other news, with daily Covid cases as well as positivity rate gradually dipping in the capital, curbs such as the weekend curfew and odd-even scheme for markets and malls could soon be lifted, said sources Wednesday.

Coronavirus Omicron India Live: Haryana extends Covid restrictions till Feb 10

09:29 (IST)27 Jan 2022
😷 Covid-19 Update: India reports 2.86 lakh new cases

India saw a marginal rise in fresh cases, reporting over 2.86 lakh (2,86,364) in the last 24 hours, ending at 9 am on Thursday. With around 3.06 lakh (3,06,357) recoveries, the number of active cases is now more than 22 lakh (22,02,472). The daily positivity rate has increased slightly to 19.59 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is now 17.75 per cent.

  • Active cases stand at 5.46%
  • Recovery Rate currently at 93.33%
  • 72.21 cr total tests conducted so far; 14,62,261 tests conducted in the last 24 hours
09:05 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Haryana govt extends Covid-related restrictions till Feb 10

The Haryana government on Wednesday extended Covid-related restrictions in the state till February 10, but allowed malls and markets to remain open till 7 pm, extending the relaxation by one hour.

Initially, various restrictions imposed by the January 5 order in some districts, which had witnessed a big spike in cases, were imposed in all districts, the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) had said in an earlier order issued on January 13.

Now, the guidelines released through orders on January 5, 10, 13 and 18 have been extended till February 10, as per the HSDMA order dated January 26. As per an earlier order, the restrictions which had been extended up to January 28, will now remain in force till 5 am of February 10. (PTI)

India reported 2.85 lakh (2,85,914) new Covid-19 cases and 665 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am Wednesday. The country has 22.23 lakh active cases, 5.55 per cent of its caseload. The daily positivity rate is 16.16 per cent, while the recovery rate is 93.23 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 17.69 lakh tests were conducted. And, India has administered 163.58 crore vaccine doses so far. While a few cities recorded a uptick in infections, may saw a sharp fall as well. Today's Covid-19 numbers from the major metro cities are: Mumbai (1,858 cases), Delhi (7,498 cases), Bengaluru (22,427 cases), Kolkata (654 cases), and Chennai (5,973 cases)

Delhi: DDMA to take call today on Covid restrictions

With daily Covid cases as well as positivity rate gradually dipping in the capital, curbs such as the weekend curfew and odd-even scheme for markets and malls could soon be lifted, said sources Wednesday.

The capital recorded 7,498 cases on Wednesday at a positivity rate of 10.59%, significantly lower than this wave’s peak but higher than the figures on Monday and Tuesday. Delhi also recorded 29 fatalities Wednesday, taking January’s total toll to 603, which is the highest since the 740 deaths reported in June when the delta variant-driven wave in the city was waning.

“There is a meeting tomorrow. Weekend curfew, odd-even and opening of all shops in the markets and malls are expected to be lifted from next week but the exact dates will be discussed in the meeting by the CM and the L-G. Cinema halls and restaurants may also be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity,” the source said.

 

