Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Coronavirus Omicron India Live News: India reports less than 3 lakh new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 15.52%

Covid-19 Active Cases India Jan 25 Updates, Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus 3rd Wave, Covid-19 Vaccine Dose Status, Omicron Corona Cases Today Updates: 😷 Today’s Covid numbers: While the daily positivity rate stands at 15.52 per cent, the weekly figure is 17.17 per cent.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune |
Updated: January 25, 2022 10:09:25 am
Health workers admit a COVID-19 patient at a state government-run COVID-19 hospital in Kolkata. (PTI)

Coronavirus Omicron India News Live: India Tuesday reported 2,55,874 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours down from 3,06,064 infections a day before, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The health ministry’s data also showed as many as 614 fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 4,90,462.

The daily positivity rate stands at 15.52 per cent and the weekly figure is 17.17 per cent—both lower than Monday. As many as 614 fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 4,90,462. After 2,67,753 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries, has gone up to 3,70,71,898 and the recovery rate now stands at 93.15 per cent.

Amid the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the traditional At Home ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Republic Day has been cancelled this year. Sources said the decision was taken after a number of ministers and officials – and even Vice President Venkaiah Naidu – got infected with the virus.

Covid-19 pandemic now in community transmission stage in India: what this means

Meanwhile, Britain announced that it will scrap Covid-19 test requirements for fully vaccinated travellers entering the country from next month. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, “We are removing all testing measures for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals to England from 4am on February 11.”

Coronavirus New Live: With 2,67,753 recoveries in the last 24 hours and a total of 3,70,71,898 recoveries, the recovery rate now stands at 93.15 per cent; Follow this space for Latest Updates

10:08 (IST)25 Jan 2022
Health minister to hold Covid-19 review meet with nine states, UTs

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a Covid-19 review meet with the health ministers of nine states and Union Territories on Tuesday at 10.30 am, ANI reported.

The states and UTs include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.

09:59 (IST)25 Jan 2022
Covid-19 pandemic now in community transmission stage in India: what this means

In the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic, India has acknowledged that the disease is now in the community transmission stage. While it is no more than a statement of the obvious, and has little operational implication at this stage of the epidemic, this acknowledgment has attracted attention because this is the first time India has officially done so.

Community transmission is a stage where it becomes difficult to establish the chain of infections, or determine who infected whom. This has implications for deciding containment strategies and response measures to deal with the epidemic.

09:57 (IST)25 Jan 2022
India reports over 2.55 lakh cases, fewer than Monday's

India reported 2,55,874 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per data updated by the health ministry, taking the country’s active case load to 22,36,842.

With 2,67,753 recoveries in the last 24 hours and a total of 3,70,71,898 recoveries, the recovery rate now stands at 93.15 per cent. While the daily positivity rate stands at 15.52 per cent, the weekly figure is 17.17 per cent. As many as 614 fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 4,90,462.

Students attend a class after schools reopened for students of Classes 1 to 12 from Monday. (Express photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Assam government issued an order tightening restrictions to contain spread of Covid-19 in the state and banning entry of non-vaccinated people to public places, except hospitals. It also directed authorities to shut schools for up to class 8 students.

The government asked citizens to carry proof of vaccination while going to public places. These restrictions will come into effect from 6 am on January 25.

Meanwhile, as Kerala continues to register a steep rise in Covid-19 cases, the state government said the educational institutions which have less than 40 per cent attendance for consecutive three days will be closed for two weeks.

