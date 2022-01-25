Coronavirus Omicron India Live News: India reports less than 3 lakh new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 15.52%

Coronavirus Omicron India News Live: India Tuesday reported 2,55,874 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours down from 3,06,064 infections a day before, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The health ministry’s data also showed as many as 614 fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 4,90,462.

The daily positivity rate stands at 15.52 per cent and the weekly figure is 17.17 per cent—both lower than Monday. As many as 614 fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 4,90,462. After 2,67,753 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries, has gone up to 3,70,71,898 and the recovery rate now stands at 93.15 per cent.

Amid the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the traditional At Home ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Republic Day has been cancelled this year. Sources said the decision was taken after a number of ministers and officials – and even Vice President Venkaiah Naidu – got infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, Britain announced that it will scrap Covid-19 test requirements for fully vaccinated travellers entering the country from next month. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, “We are removing all testing measures for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals to England from 4am on February 11.”