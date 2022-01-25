Coronavirus Omicron India Live News: India reports less than 3 lakh new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 15.52%

Coronavirus Omicron India News Live: India Tuesday reported 2,55,874 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours down from 3,06,064 infections a day before, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The health ministry’s data also showed as many as 614 fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 4,90,462.
The daily positivity rate stands at 15.52 per cent and the weekly figure is 17.17 per cent—both lower than Monday. As many as 614 fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 4,90,462. After 2,67,753 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries, has gone up to 3,70,71,898 and the recovery rate now stands at 93.15 per cent.
Amid the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the traditional At Home ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Republic Day has been cancelled this year. Sources said the decision was taken after a number of ministers and officials – and even Vice President Venkaiah Naidu – got infected with the virus.
Meanwhile, Britain announced that it will scrap Covid-19 test requirements for fully vaccinated travellers entering the country from next month. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, “We are removing all testing measures for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals to England from 4am on February 11.”
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a Covid-19 review meet with the health ministers of nine states and Union Territories on Tuesday at 10.30 am, ANI reported.
The states and UTs include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.
In the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic, India has acknowledged that the disease is now in the community transmission stage. While it is no more than a statement of the obvious, and has little operational implication at this stage of the epidemic, this acknowledgment has attracted attention because this is the first time India has officially done so.
Community transmission is a stage where it becomes difficult to establish the chain of infections, or determine who infected whom. This has implications for deciding containment strategies and response measures to deal with the epidemic.
