Saturday, January 15, 2022
Coronavirus Omicron India Live: Mumbai reports 11,317 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records 24,383

Covid-19 Active Cases India Jan 15 LIVE Updates, Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus 3rd Wave, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine, Children Dose Today, Omicron Corona Cases Today Updates: Meanwhile, sources within the defence establishment said that close to 24,000 people will attend the Republic-Day parade following Covid-19 protocols.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: January 15, 2022 9:24:58 am
Devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers during Magh Mela festival in Prayagraj on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE News: Mumbai on Friday recorded 11,317 Covid-19 cases as its positivity rate dipped to 20 per cent from 21.73 per cent a day before. The city, on Friday, conducted 54,924 coronavirus tests. Maharashtra, meanwhile, witnessed 43,211 cases and 19 related deaths. Delhi, on the other hand, reported 24,383 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, with the number dropping by over 4,000 in comparison to the previous day’s tally of over 28,800 cases.

Meanwhile, as India grapples with the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government is gearing up to convene the Budget Session of Parliament this month-end with strict social distancing and other protocols in place. Meanwhile, sources within the defence establishment said that close to 24,000 people will attend the Republic-Day parade following Covid-19 protocols. In other news, Cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy human cells, according to a laboratory study published in the Journal of Nature Products.

Amid the third wave, lakhs of devotees arrived at Sagardwip in West Bengal, where the Gangasagar Mela is under way, to take a holy bath at the point where the Ganges joins the Bay of Bengal. With Makar Sankranti celebrations commencing, the district administration is expecting more devotees on Saturday.

Covid-19 Omicron India Live News: 😷 Friday's Covid numbers: Delhi (24,383 cases), Mumbai (11,317 cases), Bengaluru (20,121 cases), Chennai (8,963 cases), Kolkata (6,867 cases)

09:24 (IST)15 Jan 2022
Covid shadow over Budget session, chairs seek safe curbs

As India grapples with the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, propelled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the government is gearing up to convene the Budget Session of Parliament this month-end with strict social distancing and other protocols in place. The government, sources said, has proposed that the Budget session be convened from January 31 to April 8 with a month-long break in between.

According to the proposal, the first half of the session will conclude on February 11 after the customary President’s address to the joint sitting of the two Houses, tabling of the Economic Survey, presentation of the Budget and discussion on the President’s address. Read more

09:13 (IST)15 Jan 2022
Covid-19 cases dip in Delhi, but so do testing numbers

Delhi reported 24,383 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, with the number dropping by over 4,000 in comparison to the previous day’s tally of over 28,800 cases that crossed the peak of infections reported in a single day during the delta variant-driven wave in April-May last year. The drop in the numbers on Friday, however, was due to fewer tests being conducted in the capital. The positivity rate, the proportion of samples that return positive, continued its upward trend to 30.6% on Friday. Read more

09:10 (IST)15 Jan 2022
Mumbai records 11,317 Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 20%

Mumbai on Friday recorded 11,317 Covid-19 cases as its positivity rate dipped to 20 per cent from 21.73 per cent a day before. The city, on Friday, conducted 54,924 coronavirus tests. Maharashtra, meanwhile, witnessed 43,211 cases and 19 related deaths. 

“Mumbai is currently going through the peak and it is expected that the cases will drop further,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state Covid-19 task force. The drop in cases was also reflected in the hospitalisation rate. On Friday, 800 patients were admitted, among whom 88 required oxygen support.

Covid testing on roadside during the weekend curfew in view of rising cases in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The World Health Organization (WH0) has recommended two drugs, baricitinib and sotrovimab, for treatment of Covid-19. Baricitinib, which is also used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, has been "strongly recommended" for patients with severe or critical Covid-19 in combination with corticosteroids. It is part of a class of drugs called Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors that suppress the overstimulation of the immune system. It is an oral drug, and provides an alternative to other arthritis drugs called Interleukin-6 receptor blockers, recommended by WHO in July 2021.

Sotrovimab, developed by GlaxoSmithKline with US partner Vir Biotechnology Inc, is an investigational monoclonal antibody for use in treating conditions caused by coronavirus. The WHO has conditionally recommended its use for treating mild or moderate Covid-19 in patients who are at high risk of hospitalisation. These include patients who are older, are immunocompromised, and have underlying conditions like diabetes, hypertension and obesity, and are unvaccinated. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) too has approved an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the therapy for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in patients above 12 years.

Explained | How two drugs newly recommended by WHO work against Covid

