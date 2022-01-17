Coronavirus Omicron India Live: India reports 2,58,089 cases in 24 hours

Medics inside a Covid Care Centre of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village in New Delhi. (PTI)

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE News: India’s COVID-19 infections rose by 2,58,089 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, taking the tally to 37.38 million. Deaths rose by 385 for a toll of 4,86,451, the ministry added.

Active coronavirus cases now stand at 16,56,341, while the recovery rate is 94.27 percent. Registering an increase of 6.02 percent in a day, the Omicron cases in India increased to 8,209.

Meanwhile, as India’s vaccination drive against COVID-19 completed a year, the ministry said over 157 crore doses have been administered so far.

The Centre told the Supreme Court that COVID-19 inoculation guidelines issued by the Union health ministry do not envisage forcible vaccination without obtaining the consent of an individual.

On the issue of exempting persons with disabilities from producing vaccination certificates, the Centre told the apex court that it has not issued any SOP that makes it mandatory to carry the vaccination certificate for any purpose.