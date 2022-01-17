scorecardresearch
Monday, January 17, 2022
Coronavirus Omicron India Live: India reports 2,58,089 cases in 24 hours

Covid-19 Active Cases India Jan 17 LIVE Updates, Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus 3rd Wave, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine, Children Dose Today, Omicron Corona Cases Today Updates: As India completed a year of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, 157.2 crore doses have been administered so far.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi |
January 17, 2022 9:17:38 am
Medics inside a Covid Care Centre of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village in New Delhi. (PTI)

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE News: India’s COVID-19 infections rose by 2,58,089 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, taking the tally to 37.38 million. Deaths rose by 385 for a toll of 4,86,451, the ministry added.

Active coronavirus cases now stand at 16,56,341, while the recovery rate is 94.27 percent. Registering an increase of 6.02 percent in a day, the Omicron cases in India increased to 8,209.

Meanwhile, as India’s vaccination drive against COVID-19 completed a year, the ministry said over 157 crore doses have been administered so far.

The Centre told the Supreme Court that COVID-19 inoculation guidelines issued by the Union health ministry do not envisage forcible vaccination without obtaining the consent of an individual.

On the issue of exempting persons with disabilities from producing vaccination certificates, the Centre told the apex court that it has not issued any SOP that makes it mandatory to carry the vaccination certificate for any purpose.

Registering an increase of 6.02 percent in a day, the Omicron cases in India increased to 8,209

Coronavirus Omicron India Live:

On the occasion of one-year anniversary of the commencement of vaccination programme in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted "each and every individual" associated with it and said the programme added great strength to the fight against Covid-19. "Today we mark 1 year of vaccination drive. I salute each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive. Our vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against Covid-19. It has led to saving lives and thus protecting livelihoods," he tweeted.

Delhi's Sarojni Nagar market wears a deserted look during the weekend curfew. (PTI)

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday reported 18,286 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 27.87 per cent from 30.64 per cent a day ago, according to health department data.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sought to allay concerns over "fewer" Covid tests being conducted in the national capital, saying the diagnostic tests being conducted in the city is three times the number recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

After logging over 10,000 COVID-19 cases per day for the last 11 days, the daily tally in Mumbai dropped to 7,895 on Sunday. A total of 11 people died of the COVID-19 infection, the city civic body said in a bulletin.

