Coronavirus: Of 10 students who returned from China, one admitted to Rohtak PGI

Guangzhou and the two Shanghai clubs will now begin their involvement in the continental competition in April (Source: Reuters) Guangzhou and the two Shanghai clubs will now begin their involvement in the continental competition in April (Source: Reuters)

The health authorities in Haryana are monitoring the health of a group of students who returned to the state from China recently. Rohtak Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anil Kumar Birla told The Indian Express that one of 10 MBBS students who have returned to the country from China recently has been admitted to the local Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).

The health authorities had to make a lot of effort to locate the students after one of them was admitted to the PGI as a suspected case of coronavirus on Wednesday. However, according to officials, the remaining students came to the health authorities Thursday for their examination. “In the examination, we did not find any symptoms of coronavirus in the students except in one,” said Birla.

Dr Dhruva Chaudhry, head of PGI’s pulmonary and critical care medicine department, said that the student who has been admitted to the PGI, is stable. “He was admitted to the PGI after he complained of fever. His blood samples have been sent to the lab at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. If the blood report is found negative, then he would be discharged from the PGI,” said Chaudhry, who is a nodal officer for looking into the suspected cases of coronavirus.

One of the students, who was pursuing his studies in Jiangsu province of China, told The Indian Express that their holidays have been extended till March this year following the coronavirus outbreak. “The students have been advised not to return to China till they receive a notification from the university. We have come to Delhi via Bangkok from China,” said the 21-year old student, a resident of Rohtak town.

The students are not in mood to take any risk. “I rushed to the PGIMS after I developed fever. I just wanted to confirm whether there was any serious illness,” said another student who had gone to China in October, 2019 to pursue MBBS.

Director General of Haryana Health Services Dr Suraj Bhan Kamboj said their teams were trying to locate other persons who have returned from China. “The list we got from the airport authorities regarding the persons returning from China doesn’t have their contact numbers. In these circumstances, sometime its difficult to trace them,” said Kamboj.

“As of now we have information regarding the returning of 136 persons from China. Three of them are currently admitted to hospitals in Rohtak, Sirsa and Hisar. We have sent their samples for examination,” said Kamboj.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.