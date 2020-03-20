Coronavirus: No one counselled him, mother kept in dark, says uncle of suicide victim

His results for COVID-19 are yet to come in. Safdarjung Hospital authorities did not respond to the family’s allegations. (File Photo) His results for COVID-19 are yet to come in. Safdarjung Hospital authorities did not respond to the family’s allegations. (File Photo)

THE family of the 23-year-old coronavirus suspect who is alleged to have committed suicide at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday night has said his mother was made to run between hospitals till long after his death and is still not aware of the tragedy.

The 23-year-old, originally from a village in Nawanshahr district of Punjab, ran a pizza supply business in Sydney. The mother had gone to visit him four months ago and he was accompanying her back.

His results for COVID-19 are yet to come in. Safdarjung Hospital authorities did not respond to the family’s allegations.

The 23-year-old’s uncle, who had come to Delhi to receive them, said the mother emerged from the Delhi airport around 7.30 pm, almost two hours after their flight handed, holding a slip with just ‘Safdarjung’ scribbled on it and no other details. She told him that the 23-year-old had been taken away by officials. “She said he had complained of a headache upon landing, and that the slip was all they gave her while taking him away,” the uncle said.

He said they rushed to Safdarjung and that, for an hour, the authorities did not tell them anything. “Then a staff member said he must have been taken to RML Hospital (also a designated hospital for coronavirus in Delhi) because his name was not on their list,” the uncle said.

The mother and uncle rushed there next. Again, the uncle said, they struggled for an hour to get some information, before deciding to return to Safdarjung.

They reached around 10.30 pm, and the uncle said he told the mother to wait in a vehicle while he made enquiries. “I saw media gathered in a corner and talking about a man who had jumped from the 7th floor. Little ahead, the body lay in a pool of blood. Police were not approaching it and stopped me at a distance,” the uncle said.

He said he pressed the hospital again for details, but no one told him the 23-year-old was dead. “I came out and went near the body, only realising then that it was him,” the uncle said, breaking down.

Again, he said, the hospital and police refused to confirm this. “Then, around 12 am, a senior doctor came and broke the news. I tried to ask him how it had happened but he did not give me a reply and a junior staff member said he might have been scared.”

Around 1.30 am, the uncle claimed, he returned to where the mother was waiting, and lied that the 23-year-old would be kept in hospital for two days and they should head on to the village.

Having returned home the same night, the uncle drove back to Delhi the next morning. Wishing that the doctors had counselled his nephew, he said they hadn’t yet told the mother about the death.

The 23-year-old’s father owns a small transport business and is on his way to Delhi from Mumbai. A younger brother is in Class 11.

On Wednesday, in a statement on the suicide, the Health Ministry said, “Patient reached around 9 pm and was taken to the seventh floor for admission and evaluation. When doctors reached the room, he wasn’t inside. At the same time, another doctor observed a body around 9.15 pm.”

